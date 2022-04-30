The Houston Texans select John Metchie III in the 2022 NFL Draft

Name: John Metchie III
College/University: Alabama
Position: WR
Height: 5'11"
Weight: 187 lbs
Awards & Honors:
- 2021 All-SEC Second Team (Associated Press and Coaches)
- 2021 Second team pre-season All-American
Fun Facts:
- Born in Taiwan before moving to Ghana and eventually to Canada from the age of six until high school
Statistics:
- 2021 Stats > 1,142 receiving yards, 96 receptions, eight touchdowns; Led Alabama and ranked second in the SEC in receptions with 96 prior to his injury; 96 receptions are the third-most in Alabama single-season history
- Career Stats > 155 receptions, 2,081 receiving yards, 14 touchdowns in 39 career games
