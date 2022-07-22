PGA Tour, graduations and Super Bowl rings | As Seen On Social

Jul 22, 2022 at 01:22 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

With the start of training camp quickly approaching, Houston Texans players have been wrapping up their offseason with some major news. Check out some of the player highlights from this week on social media:

The PGA Tour highlighted Texans RB Dare Ogunbowale and Denver Broncos RB Melvin Gordon at this week's 3M Open. The duo started Vibez Golf Club to diversify the game of golf and make it more accessible.

"Growing up, I was never exposed to golf," Ogunbowale said. "I mean, I played a lot of sports growing up. My dad made sure I played a lot of sports growing up but golf was just not one of them."

Baylor University shared DB Jalen Pitre's story of pursuing a college education while playing football for the program. The Texans second-round draft selection graduated with a business degree and a master's in educational psychology while earning first team All-American and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year last year.

DB Ogbo Okoronkwo took over social media for the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl ring ceremony Thursday night. Okoronkwo, an Alief native, played four seasons with the Rams before signing with the Texans in free agency.

Rookies and veterans will begin reporting for training camp on July 24 and 26. Texans training camp begins Friday, July 29 at the Houston Methodist Training Center. Houston will kick off the 2022 preseason at home against the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. CT.

Browse more information on Training Camp presented by Xfinity now!

Advertising