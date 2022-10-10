Texans players react to Dameon Pierce's crazy performance | As Seen On Social 

When Dameon Pierce broke through the first, second and third levels of the Jaguars defense on a 20-yard run, it instantly became a highlight clip of the game.
In Pierce's fifth career NFL game, Pro Football Focus counted 17 missed tackles, a new PFF record. The rookie's big run contributed a big chunk of those missed tackles.
During the fourth quarter of Sunday's 6-6 game at Jacksonville, Pierce's big play set up his game-winning touchdown two plays later from the one-yard line.
Pierce gained even more traction on social media from his teammates.
The Texans offensive line has entered the chat:
Make room for the defensive linemen too:
President Pierce has a nice ring to it, doesn't it?
Check out the CBS postgame interview with Davis Mills and Pierce. At then end, CBS pans to a shot of Pierce's family/cheering section in the crowd:
Pierce currently ranks second in the AFC and third in the NFL with 412 rushing yards and three touchdowns through Week 5.