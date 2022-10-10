Texans players react to Dameon Pierce's crazy performance | As Seen On Social 

Oct 10, 2022 at 01:21 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

When Dameon Pierce broke through the first, second and third levels of the Jaguars defense on a 20-yard run, it instantly became a highlight clip of the game.

In Pierce's fifth career NFL game, Pro Football Focus counted 17 missed tackles, a new PFF record. The rookie's big run contributed a big chunk of those missed tackles.

During the fourth quarter of Sunday's 6-6 game at Jacksonville, Pierce's big play set up his game-winning touchdown two plays later from the one-yard line.

Pierce gained even more traction on social media from his teammates.

The Texans offensive line has entered the chat:

Make room for the defensive linemen too:

President Pierce has a nice ring to it, doesn't it?

Check out the CBS postgame interview with Davis Mills and Pierce. At then end, CBS pans to a shot of Pierce's family/cheering section in the crowd:

Pierce currently ranks second in the AFC and third in the NFL with 412 rushing yards and three touchdowns through Week 5.

Browse tickets for Texans vs. Titans on October 30th at 3:05 PM.

Related Content

news

Texans surprise Uvalde High School with new uniforms and Helmet decal | As Seen on Social

The Houston Texans surprised Uvalde High School with new football uniforms.

news

PGA Tour, graduations and Super Bowl rings | As Seen On Social

With the start of Texans Camp quickly approaching, Houston Texans players have been wrapping up their offseason with some major news.

news

As Seen On Social: Texans players react to new Battle Red helmets

Check out what Texans players had to say about the new Battle Red helmet reveal on Tuesday.

news

Reaction to the Texans 2022 Schedule Release | As Seen on Social

Check out the reaction on social media to the Texans 2022 schedule reveal on Thursday night.

news

Reaction to the Texans 2022 Draft | As Seen On Social

Check out some of the best reactions to the 2022 Texans draft class from around the league.

news

As Seen On Social: Texans Pup, Kirby, named Puppy Bowl MVP

Check out social media reaction after Texans Pup Kirby was named Puppy Bowl MVP.

news

As Seen On Social: Players react to Lovie Smith being named Texans head coach

Houston Texans players shared their reaction to Lovie Smith being named head coach.

news

2022 Senior Bowl | As Seen on Social

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris traveled to Mobile, Alabama for the 2022 Senior Bowl.

news

As Seen on Social: Texans players react to Week 16 win vs. Chargers

Houston Texans players react to Sunday's 41-29 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

news

As Seen On Social: DB Terrance Mitchell scores with Whataburger

Houston Texans DB Terrance Mitchell scored fries for a year and Whataburger swag after gushing over their menu.

news

As Seen On Social: The Rock and Roy Lopez Tag Team

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson gives a shout-out to rookie DL Roy Lopez on Twitter.

Advertising