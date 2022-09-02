Texans surprise Uvalde High School with new uniforms and Helmet decal | As Seen on Social

Sep 02, 2022 at 09:34 AM
Houston Texans Staff

The Houston Texans, Cal and Hannah McNair and players visited Uvalde to surprise the high school football team with new uniforms ahead of their home-opener. We will also continue to support the Uvalde community by wearing a "Uvalde Strong" decal on their helmets when they take on the Indianapolis Colts in their season opener next Sunday, Sept. 11. at NRG Stadium.

