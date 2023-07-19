Position Breakdowns: Defensive Linemen

#73 Ali Gaye (Rookie) - signed as an UDFA in 2023

2022 stats (at LSU) - 2.0 sacks, 5.5 TFL and two FF

Gaye is an impressive looking dude on the hoof but he's not a natural pass rusher. He's strong as an ox, so I'm curious to see how he matures as a youngster in this defensive line, regardless as to whether he's playing inside or out.

#75 Adedayo Odeleye (2nd year in Houston) - International Pathway Player signed in 2022

2022 stats - practice squad entire season

Ade is the team's International Pathway Player and he spent the entire season with the team on the practice squad. Obviously, he's not as experienced as every other player in this position group, but he's talented and learning. That's a GREAT start.

#90 Byron Cowart (4th NFL season) - signed as FA during 2023 minicamp/OTAs

2022 stats (IND) - 17 games - 12 tackles, 2.0 TFL

Cowart was one a bona fide 5-star recruit coming out of high school and, after three seasons in NE and Indianapolis, he joined the Texans this offseason. Seeing him up close, it was clear why he was such a ballyhooed recruit and he could be a surprise player to watch this training camp.

#91 Roy Lopez (3rd NFL season) - 2021 6th round

2022 stats - 17 games, 1.0 sack, 36 tackles, 6.0 TFL, three QB hits