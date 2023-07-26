Position Breakdowns: Wide Receivers

#41 Jesse Matthews (Rookie) - 2023 UDFA signing

2022 stats (at San Diego State) - 13 games - 45 receptions, 508 yards and three TD

At least once during nearly every OTA/minicamp practice, I turned to Marc and said how impressive Matthews had been on a particular play. He was much more impressive than I even expected. I like his full complement of skills and he has a suddenness to his game as well. I think he could really surprise Texans fans that won't know a ton about him.

#82 Steven Sims (5th NFL season) - 2023 FA signing

2022 stats (PIT) - 12 games - 14 receptions for 104 yards, 19 punt returns for 105 yards, 17 kick returns for 434 yards

Super quick and dynamic, Sims is a bit different than most pass catchers on this list. He has return abilities and suddenness to make ANYONE miss in space. He has more NFL experience than all but two receivers on this squad (Woods, Brown) so that should be extremely valuable to the Texans quarterback trio, as well.

#85 Noah Brown(6th NFL season) - 2023 FA signing

2022 stats (DAL) - 43 receptions for 555 yards and three TD

Brown was a pass catching wizard at Ohio State before heading to Dallas. In 2022, he tripled his targets (25 in 2021 to 74 in 2022) and he flashed those hands and pass catching ability in a win over the Texans in December. I can still see him laying out to snatch a key pass late in the game for a first down on Dallas' game winning drive. Here's hoping that there are more snags from Brown FOR the Texans in 2023.

#88 Johnny Johnson III (2nd NFL season) - 2022 UDFA signing

2022 stats - No catches/targets in one game

Johnson, a rookie WR from Oregon, played in one game in week 18 in the win over the Colts. He had a strong start to his preseason campaign and that was instrumental in making the practice squad. I love that he's here to fight for a spot on the 2023 53-man roster. He'll definintely have the chance to make an impact in seven different scrimmage opportunities in August.

#89 Jared Wayne (Rookie) - 2023 UDFA signing

2022 stats (at Pitt) - 12 games - 60 receptions, 1,057 yards and five TD