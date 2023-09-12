Positives from Baltimore, gearing up for Indy, AI robots | Daily Brew

Sep 12, 2023 at 10:28 AM
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Happy Tuesday! The Houston Texans players have their off days on Tuesdays, but Daily Brew will keep you going as we prepare for the first home game of 2023 against the Indianapolis Colts.

But first, what did we learn from Baltimore?

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans shared his thoughts on his radio show last night. Ryans will sit down for an exclusive 1-on-1 with Marc Vandermeer and John Harris every Monday. Here is the debut episode of The DeMeco Ryans Show.

We also learned that rookie Will Anderson Jr. is the real deal, getting some love from Next Gen Stats who broke down his NFL debut:

Just how good was Will Anderson Jr.'s NFL debut?

Despite the loss, the Houston Texans wrapped up their season opener in Baltimore with some more to feel good about, including C.J. Stroud's performance in a tough road environment against the Ravens. Harris broke down all the highlights from his vantage point on the sideline.

Harris Hits: Week 1 at Baltimore

LB Denzel Perryman led the team in tackles, but gave plenty of credit to his defensive line unit. The nine-year veteran is excited about some of the “little things” he's seen from this defense.

The head coach and players all spoke about Monday's game before they headed into their meetings to make corrections and turn the page to Indy. In case you missed any of it, we've got you covered with a quick one-minute recap.

QB comparisons, history was made & more | 1-Minute Recap

And finally…

Chargers fans got quite a shock when they showed up to Sunday's game and found themselves sitting among AI robots. Movie promotion gone too far or brilliant marketing?

