Just how good was Will Anderson Jr.'s NFL debut?

Will Anderson Jr. had about as good a performance as any NFL defensive rookie in his debut.

Before he even lined up for his first snap, Anderson made sure to take in the moment.

"Thank God I let my cry out in warmup before the game even started," Anderson said, laughing. "It was a surreal moment before the game even started. Like we do these little things, I usually walk the field and I usually warm up. But on Sunday, it was different. It was a different type of feeling. I walked out there and I looked up and it finally hit me. I was like, you're really in the NFL. So that kind of got all my nerves and everything out of the way. So when we got suited up, got together the team and walked out, I was fine."

The Houston Texans No. 3 overall pick was better than just fine, recording his first career sack against one of the league's most elusive quarterbacks, Lamar Jackson. He also finished with one tackle for loss, two quarterback hits and six tackles (four solo) in the Texans Week 1 game at Baltimore on Sunday.