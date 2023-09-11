Just how good was Will Anderson Jr.'s NFL debut?

Sep 11, 2023 at 02:51 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Will Anderson Jr. had about as good a performance as any NFL defensive rookie in his debut.

Before he even lined up for his first snap, Anderson made sure to take in the moment.

"Thank God I let my cry out in warmup before the game even started," Anderson said, laughing. "It was a surreal moment before the game even started. Like we do these little things, I usually walk the field and I usually warm up. But on Sunday, it was different. It was a different type of feeling. I walked out there and I looked up and it finally hit me. I was like, you're really in the NFL. So that kind of got all my nerves and everything out of the way. So when we got suited up, got together the team and walked out, I was fine."

The Houston Texans No. 3 overall pick was better than just fine, recording his first career sack against one of the league's most elusive quarterbacks, Lamar Jackson. He also finished with one tackle for loss, two quarterback hits and six tackles (four solo) in the Texans Week 1 game at Baltimore on Sunday.

According to Next Gen Stats, Anderson also generated six pressures and six defensive stops in his NFL debut. His pressures were the most by a rookie in Week 1 since Nick Bosa and Josh Allen in 2019 while his defensive stops were tied for the most by a rookie EDGE in Week 1 in the NGS era (since 2016).

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans plans to make the most of his rookie defensive end's size, speed and versatility.

"Will is definitely a versatile rusher where we can move him around multiple places," Ryans said. "He doesn't just have to align on the left side. We'll move him around, left, right. If we have to put him over guards wherever we feel like he can be an effective rusher and get after the quarterback. That's what we'll put him."

Even Anderson's five older sisters, who often give him plenty of tough love, liked what they saw. While Anderson is happy to hear it, he says he doesn't plan on letting any of the positive chatter get to his head.

"They always have a little something, something to say, but overall, they said I did pretty good," Anderson said. "So, I'm going to take that and not look at it too much because next week they'll probably say something bad."

Next week, Anderson and the Texans will host the Indianapolis Colts in the 2023 home opener. Kickoff from NRG Stadium is set for noon CT.

Related Content

news

Denzel Perryman excited for the "little things" he's seen from Texans defense

Denzel Perryman, who led the Texans with 11 tackles in Week 1, shares what excites him about the 2023 defense. 
news

Texans fall 25-9 to Ravens in Week 1, rookies show promise in debut | Rapid Reactions

In DeMeco Ryans' head coaching debut, the Houston Texans fell 25-9 to the Baltimore Ravens on the road but showed plenty of promise in the 2023 season opener.
news

Will Anderson Jr. sacks Lamar Jackson in NFL debut

Will Anderson Jr. is the first rookie in Texans franchise history to record a sack in Week 1.
news

Laremy Tunsil recalls funny "Welcome to the NFL" moment

Laremy Tunsil vividly remembers his very first NFL play, facing All-Pro Seattle Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner seven years ago. 
news

No time to get emotional, WR Tank Dell is ready for his NFL debut

Rookie WR Tank Dell has a new number and he's ready to go for his first NFL game on Sunday. 
news

A new Texans hype video, J.J. Watt comes home, Peyton Manning's new Olympics promo | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans released a new hype video, DeMeco Ryans and C.J. Stroud discuss Sunday's game at Baltimore, plus Peyton Manning crushes every commercial he makes. 
news

Notable Week 1 Texans-Ravens Connections

When the Houston Texans take the field on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, both sides will reunite with some familiar faces. 
news

The debut of C.J. Stroud, DeMeco Ryans and a new Texans Radio show | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans got after it, laboring on Labor Day, getting in their first practice as they prepare for the Baltimore Ravens.
news

DeMeco Ryans prepares for head coaching debut

DeMeco Ryans prepares for his head coaching debut on Sunday when the Houston Texans play the Baltimore Ravens on the road. 
news

Grayland Arnold: From Kountze, Texas to the Houston Texans

Kountz native Grayland Arnold makes the 53-man roster after a strong training camp and preseason. 
news

Texans back at work, roster updates, Nebraska's epic team entrance | Daily Brew

Roster movements continue, Nick Caserio gives the latest, plus Nebraska fans showed up for their women's volleyball team. 
Advertising