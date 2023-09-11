Harris Hits: Week 1 at Baltimore

Anderson Jr finished with a sack, two QB hits and six tackles. He was credited by Next Gen Stats with six pressures. He was the first rookie since Nick Bosa to do such a thing as a DE in his first game as a rookie. That's amazing company. I watched him with my own damn eyes just take over the game at certain points.

He got a ton of help from Jon Greenard on the other side too. The first Ravens drive went nowhere as Lamar Jackson tried to pull a rabbit out of his hat. Now, that's not unusual, honestly, but as he got pressure at his feet, he started to move around the pocket on the left side. Greenard had rushed the high side of RT Morgan Moses, but as Jackson redirected, Greenard whipped back around and snatched the slippery Pro Bowl QB for the first sack of the year. Greenard and Anderson Jr ended up with one sack each. They were a major problem throughout the game for the Ravens experienced tackles.

The effort that both Greenard and Anderson Jr play with is off the charts and that, more than anything, was incredibly evident on Sunday. when it's NOT Lamar Jackson in the backfield, that effort will be rewarded that much more in the future. Trust me on that.

The Texans defense had some really solid moments on Sunday, even with some of the hiccups in the red zone. That unit gave up under 300 yards. Now, they were handed short fields after the Texans offense couldn't convert on fourth and one twice in the game. But, if you had told me on Friday that the Texans were going to hold the Ravens to 265 total yards, I'd have taken it. Now, the Texans did have two DPI penalties that would've probably put the Ravens over the 300-yard mark, but that's a tremendous performance, overall, given no Jimmie Ward for the entire game and ﻿Jalen Pitre﻿ for the second half.

I left M&T Bank Stadium feeling better than I normally would have for an offense that only scored nine points and didn't score a touchdown. When QB C.J. Stroud had time to throw, he was mostly on the mark and he got himself out of some really prickly situations throughout the game. He's going to be feeling ALL of the hits that he took in the morning for sure. But, we all learned how tough that young G is after that performance. He was gracious and forthright in his presser after the game but it was still obvious that he was burning up a bit about the Texans offense struggling a bit.

The second quarter was a decently fun 15-minute thrill ride. As the defense continued to corral Jackson and company, the offense finally found its rhythm and Texans WR Robert Woods contributed to that more than anyone. He had three consecutive third down receptions for first downs on the 15-play, 67-yard drive that resulted in a Kai'mi Fairbairn field goal, the first points of the season. Just watching the veteran work his craft every single day in training camp and in preseason games, it's obvious why Woods has the trust of his young QB. I could see Baltimore's inside cover people really upset on the third third down conversion catch by Woods. Ravens LB Roquan Smith hit his leg pads so hard I thought he was going to hurt himself after Woods' catch for a first down.