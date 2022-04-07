Bo Knows...the Texans at 183 | Draft Pick History

Apr 07, 2022 at 10:17 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

If the Texans do it right at pick 183, they'll get a player like Bo Jackson.

Actually, they won't. There’s only one Bo Jackson, and 30-plus years after he bent all our minds, it's still can't believe he existed - but we'll get back to Bo in a moment.

Houston has 11 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, and three of those 11 are sixth-rounders. The first of those three is the 183rd overall selection.

In NFL history, 87 players have been drafted at that spot since 1939. 34 of them never played a snap in a regular season contest. Of the 53 who did, 19 would go on to start 32 games or more in their careers. Five players picked 183rd would wind up starting at least 100 games.

Now, Vincent Edward "Bo" Jackson didn't fall into either of those latter two camps. He appeared in 38 games for the Los Angeles Raiders, with 23 starts. Playing All-Star-level baseball for the Royals in between 1987 and 1990 meant he missed the first chunk of the NFL season the four years he was a pro. A nasty hip injury in a playoff win over the Bengals ended an NFL career that saw him average 5.4 yards per carry and score 18 career touchdowns.

Jackson was the first overall pick by the Buccaneers in the 1986 NFL Draft, but he decided to play baseball instead. The next year, the Raiders picked the 1985 Heisman Trophy winner from Auburn in the seventh round at 183 overall.

Aside from Jackson, the 183rd pick was well-represented locally. From Cy-Fair High School, and then Texas A&M University, offensive lineman Cody Risien turned in a fine career that lasted from 1979 through 1989. He spent all 11 seasons with the Cleveland Browns, starting 10 games at right guard as a rookie, before settling in and locking down the right tackle position for the rest of his time as a pro. In all, he started 140 regular season games, was selected to the Pro Bowl in 1986 and 1987, and was a key component of some excellent Browns teams of the 1980's.

Two years after the Browns found a treasure in Risien at 183, the Steelers struck gold when they plucked linebacker David Little in the seventh round out of Florida. He was an important part of the Pittsburgh defense from 1984 through his final season of 1992. In a dozen seasons with the Steelers, he started 126 games, went to the Pro Bowl in 1990, picked off 10 passes and recovered 11 fumbles.

The only other time in franchise history the Texans picked at 183, they selected Texas offensive lineman Kasey Studdard in 2007. The sixth-rounder would play four seasons for Houston, starting 14 games in 2009 and appearing in 11 others.

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 28 in Las Vegas. The Texans will host a Draft Party for fans that evening at Miller Outdoor Theatre in Houston.

2022 Ticketing Information

Get your tickets today or renew your season tickets for the Houston Texans 2022 Season.

Related Content

news

Categorizing the Running Backs | 2022 Draft Prospects

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris analyses the potential running back prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Draft Profile Series: Purdue DL George Karlaftis

D.J. Fezler, who covers Purdue University football and basketball for Sports Illustrated, gives insight on DL George Karlaftis.

news

Nuggets of Gold at 205 | Draft Pick History

The 205th pick has struggled to make an impact in NFL history, but there have been some major success stories.

news

1st-round Trade(s) to Discuss | In the Lab

Team Analyst John Harris completed his first mock draft, and has the Texans making a trade. He discussed the fruits of that haul and much more with Drew Dougherty of Texans TV.

news

Some 207th Overall Picks Have Proved Fruitful | Draft Pick History

Of the Texans' 11 selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, their second to last is 207th overall. Here's a look at some of key stats and notable players who've been picked at that spot.

news

Draft Party: Bigger and Better Than Ever | Vandermeer's View

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer looks ahead to the 2022 Texans Draft Party presented be Miller Lite.

news

Harris 100 | Mock Draft 1.0

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris makes his first predictions for Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

A Hall of Fame Possibility at 245th Overall | Draft Pick History

Of the Texans' 11 selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, their last is 245th overall. Here's a look at some of key stats and notable players who've been picked at that spot.

news

Draft Profile Series: Mississippi State OT Charles Cross

Crissy Froyd, lead editor and writer for Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner covering Mississippi State sports, gives insight on top NFL Draft prospect OT Charles Cross.

news

Tytus Howard, WR in the Draft, Trades on the Way? | Dear Drew

Drew Dougherty of Texans TV answered fan questions about trades in the NFL Draft, OL Tytus Howard, and much more.

news

Throw a Dart | 13th Overall Mock Draft Tracker, 1.0

Mock Drafts offered a wide range of opinions about who the Houston Texans will take with the 13th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Advertising