Pro Bowl snubs & The Time is Now | Daily Brew

Jan 04, 2024 at 08:51 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

mecohuddle

We're two days away.

The Texans travel to Indianapolis on Friday for the Saturday night regular season finale. They'll practice one more time later this morning at the Houston Methodist Training Center in preparation for the big game.

Last night the Pro Bowl selections were announced. Left tackle Laremy Tunsil **will go for the fourth time in his five years as a Texan**. None of his teammates were selected, though. Not wide receiver Nico Collins and his 1,102 receiving yards. Not defensive end Jonathan Greenard and his 12.5 sacks. And not quarterback C.J. Stroud, who's been the most lethal passer in the NFL this season on deep balls.

Those three, along with fullback Andrew Beck, defensive end Will Anderson, Jr and cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr. were named as alternates, and might wind up participating anyhow. But dang, they sure have been excellent this season.

Houston tangles with the Colts on Saturday evening, and it's their first matchup since Indy thumped the Texans in Week 2. A lot's changed in 3.5 months, and Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle dug deep about it with Stroud, **HERE**.

Team Analyst/Radio Sideline Reporter John Harris has a good look at the Colts with this "**Know Your Foe**".

Check out this "**Enemy Intel**" to see what the Colts are saying about the Texans.

