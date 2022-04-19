QB Davis Mills Describes Changes in New Offense | Daily Brew

Apr 19, 2022 at 10:43 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

In his first full offseason as a professional, Davis Mills is going through quite a bit of change, but the ever-confident young quarterback is embracing it.

As a rookie in 2021, he was thrust into the breach after halftime in Week 2, and then started the next six games beginning in Week 3. He spent the month of November watching from the sidelines, before finishing out the campaign with five more starts.

Earlier this year, Houston hired a new Head Coach in Lovie Smith. Like the rest of his teammates, Mills is now learning a new offense. And he likes what he sees.

"I've already seen a couple of the first installs and I'm looking forward to actually get out and running them on the field because it's familiar to me from what I did in college," Mills said. "I'm extremely excited and hope that the growth from the last year continues straight into the next one."

For the first time since 2014, the Texans are installing a new offensive system. Coordinator Pep Hamilton held the same position at Stanford in 2011 and 2012 under Head Coach David Shaw. Mills was in Palo Alto with Shaw from 2017 through 2020. In addition to having a good run vs. pass mix to set up vertical routes down the field, Mills explained one of the main focuses of the new offense.

"A lot of it is just getting the ball to playmakers in space," Mills said. "Pep has already thought of a lot of really good ways to do that and I'm excited to start running it and get the reps with our team."

The Texans are in the second week of their offseason conditioning program. Mills and company have been working out in the weight room at NRG Stadium, and on the fields across Kirby Drive at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

On an individual level, Hamilton described some of the areas in which he'd like to see Mills improve.

"First and foremost, we have to speed up our drops," Hamilton said. "That's a big part of staying on schedule in the passing game. We have to continue to work on managing the pocket and keeping our eyes down field."

Hamilton, Mills and the Texans will continue with offseason conditioning this week. The team is also preparing for the NFL Draft, which begins Thursday, April 28 in Las Vegas. The Texans are hosting a free Draft Party for fans at Miller Outdoor Theatre that evening.

2022 Ticketing Information

Get your tickets today or renew your season tickets for the Houston Texans 2022 Season.

Related Links

Related Content

news

Next steps for Brevin Jordan, Nico Collins | Daily Brew

Offensive success will rely on the development of second-year TE Brevin Jordan and WR Nico Collins under OC Pep Hamilton.

news

AFC South Breakdown: Jacksonville Jaguars | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down the 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Special teams looking to build in 2022 | Daily Brew

With returning special teams players and new players on the way, Special Teams Coordinator Frank Ross can't help his optimism heading into Year 2.

news

Picks Palooza | Daily Brew

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer shares his excitement for the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Lovie Smith a big reason for Kirksey, Grugier-Hill to re-sign | Daily Brew

LBs Christian Kirksey and Kamu Grugier-Hill wanted to return to the Houston Texans to play for Lovie Smith as head coach.

news

Long wait over: Texans begin Offseason Conditioning Program | Daily Brew

The voluntary offseason conditioning program began Monday for the Texans at NRG Stadium.

news

What will the Texans do with multiple first round Draft picks? | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris looks back at what teams with multiple first round 2021 NFL Draft picks did and how their picks' rookie seasons went.

news

Our best predictions for the Texans first five games of 2022

Texans Radio predicts the first five games of the 2022 Texans Schedule in the Schedule Pick 'Em contest presented by Caesars Rewards.

news

Whitney Waves Goodbye | Daily Brew

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer looks back on Whitney Mercilus' career in the NFL.

news

It All Starts...1 Week From Today | Daily Brew

The Texans are a week away from starting their voluntary offseason conditioning program.

news

Edge defenders on the Texans 2022 schedule | Daily Brew

John Harris writes about the edge defenders on the Houston Texans schedule for 2022.

Advertising