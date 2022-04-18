A Gaggle of Greats at 3 Overall | Draft Pick History

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the 11th article in a series examining the history of all 11 Texans selections. HoustonTexans.com looked back through the NFL's past at some of the more notable players picked in the spots where the Texans are drafting in 2022. Today, we're checking out the 3rd overall pick, which is in the first round. We've also profiled the following:

The third overall pick has a rich history of success in NFL history.

Unless they trade out of the spot, and Houston General Manager Nick Caserio has intimated that's possible, the Texans are picking in a spot that's yielded a dozen Pro Football Hall of Famers, a handful more who will one day wind up in Canton, and a slew of other excellent professionals.

Of the 11 picks the Texans have in this year's NFL Draft, their first one is third overall. The only other time in franchise history they picked in that spot was 2003. Miami wide receiver Andre Johnson was the choice, and he's the only player in the club's Ring of Honor.

94 men have been chosen third overall. Only four failed to play a down in an NFL regular season game. Bill Shakespeare--no, not that William Shakespeare--was picked third overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates out of Notre Dame, but he never played. Heisman Trophy winner Felix 'Doc' Blanchard was picked a decade later in 1946 by Pittsburgh, who'd then changed from the Pirates to the Steelers, but the Army wouldn't let him play.

But the other 90 all played at least a game, and 69 would start at least 32 games in their career. 37 third overall picks started at least 100 games, and three started at least 200 games.

54 were selected to at least one Pro Bowl in their career.