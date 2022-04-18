A Gaggle of Greats at 3 Overall | Draft Pick History

Apr 17, 2022 at 11:33 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the 11th article in a series examining the history of all 11 Texans selections. HoustonTexans.com looked back through the NFL's past at some of the more notable players picked in the spots where the Texans are drafting in 2022. Today, we're checking out the 3rd overall pick, which is in the first round. We've also profiled the following:

13th overall pick (1st Round-Cleveland)
37th overall pick (2nd Round)
68th overall pick (3rd Round)
80th overall pick (3rd Round-New Orleans)
107th overall pick (4th Round-Cleveland through Detroit)
108th overall pick (4th Round)
183rd overall pick (6th Round)
205th overall pick (6th Round-Green Bay)
207th overall pick (6th Round-San Francisco through New York Jets)
245th overall pick (7th Round-Dallas)

The third overall pick has a rich history of success in NFL history.

Unless they trade out of the spot, and Houston General Manager Nick Caserio has intimated that's possible, the Texans are picking in a spot that's yielded a dozen Pro Football Hall of Famers, a handful more who will one day wind up in Canton, and a slew of other excellent professionals.

Of the 11 picks the Texans have in this year's NFL Draft, their first one is third overall. The only other time in franchise history they picked in that spot was 2003. Miami wide receiver Andre Johnson was the choice, and he's the only player in the club's Ring of Honor.

94 men have been chosen third overall. Only four failed to play a down in an NFL regular season game. Bill Shakespeare--no, not that William Shakespeare--was picked third overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates out of Notre Dame, but he never played. Heisman Trophy winner Felix 'Doc' Blanchard was picked a decade later in 1946 by Pittsburgh, who'd then changed from the Pirates to the Steelers, but the Army wouldn't let him play.

But the other 90 all played at least a game, and 69 would start at least 32 games in their career. 37 third overall picks started at least 100 games, and three started at least 200 games.

54 were selected to at least one Pro Bowl in their career.

These 12 were elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Table inside Article
PLAYER, SCHOOLTEAM-YEAR DRAFTED
QB BOBBY LAYNE, TEXASCHICAGO BEARS-1948
HB DOAK WALKER, SMUNEW YORK BULLDOGS-1949
QB Y.A. TITTLE, LSUSAN FRANCISCO 49ERS-1951
RB OLLIE MATSON, SAN FRANCISCOCHICAGO CARDINALS-1952
RB/DB JOHNNY ROBINSON, LSUDETROIT LIONS-1960
DT MERLIN OLSEN, UTAH STATELOS ANGELES RAMS-1962
WR CHARLEY TAYLOR, ARIZONA STATEWASHINGTON REDSKINS-1964
LB DICK BUTKUS, ILLINOISCHICAGO BEARS-1965
DE CLAUDE HUMPHREY, TENNESSEE STATEATLANTA FALCONS-1968
OT ANTHONY MUÑOZ, USCCINCINNATI BENGALS-1980
RB BARRY SANDERS, OKLAHOMA STATEDETROIT LIONS-1989
DT CORTEZ KENNEDY, MIAMI (FL)SEATTLE SEAHAWKS-1990

But there are several players taken the last two decades at third overall, who might one day have their bust in Canton as well. Johnson had at least 1,500 receiving yards in a season three different times, and had another year with 1,400 yards as well. For over a decade, he was one of the best pass-catchers in the NFL.

In 2004, a year after the Texans took Johnson third overall, the Cardinals selected wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald out of Pittsburgh. He retired with 121 touchdown catches, over 17,000 yards and 11 Pro Bowl selections in a 17-year career.

Joe Thomas was the third overall selection in 2007, and the Wisconsin Badger was a Pro Bowl left tackle for the Browns the next 10 seasons. In six of his 11 years in the NFL, he was a first-team All-Pro.

The next year, Atlanta picked Boston College quarterback Matt Ryan third overall. He was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2008, the NFL MVP in 2016, has thrown 367 touchdown passes and is just shy of 60,000 passing yards for his career.

Ohio State defensive end Joey Bosa was the Chargers pick at three overall in 2016, and he was that season's NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. He's piled up 58 sacks in his career and been selected to four Pro Bowls.

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 28 in Las Vegas. The Texans will host a free draft party for fans at Miller Outdoor Theatre that evening.

Related Links

2022 Ticketing Information

Get your tickets today or renew your season tickets for the Houston Texans 2022 Season.

Related Content

news

Lucky 13? | Draft Pick History

One of the Texans' 11 NFL Draft picks in 2022 is 13th overall.

news

37th Overall Picks Have Excelled and Electrified | Draft Pick History

One of the Texans' 11 NFL Draft picks in 2022 is 37th overall.

news

1 of Lovie's faves went 68th overall | Draft Pick History

One of the Texans' 11 NFL Draft picks in 2022 is 68th overall. Perhaps the best to ever get chosen in that spot, flourished for Lovie Smith and the Chicago Bears.

news

Excellence at 80th overall | Draft Pick History

The Houston Texans own the 80th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Throughout NFL history, several players picked in that spot have gone on to excellent careers. Two even wound up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

news

A 107th Pick Went to 9 Straight Pro Bowls | Draft Pick History

Houston owns the 107th overall pick in this year's NFL Draft. Here's a brief history of some notable players who were selected in that spot.

news

What will the Texans do with multiple first round Draft picks? | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris looks back at what teams with multiple first round 2021 NFL Draft picks did and how their picks' rookie seasons went.

news

Best 108th Pick Ever was 6-Time Pro Bowler | Draft Pick History

One of the the Texans 11 NFL Draft picks in 2022 is the 108th overall. We examine the history of the 108th pick in NFL history, and point out a few of the better ones to ever suit up.

news

Categorizing the Running Backs | 2022 Draft Prospects

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris analyses the potential running back prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Draft Profile Series: Purdue DL George Karlaftis

D.J. Fezler, who covers Purdue University football and basketball for Sports Illustrated, gives insight on DL George Karlaftis.

news

Bo Knows...the Texans at 183 | Draft Pick History

Houston has 11 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, and three of those 11 are sixth-rounders. The first of those three is the 183rd overall selection.

news

Nuggets of Gold at 205 | Draft Pick History

The 205th pick has struggled to make an impact in NFL history, but there have been some major success stories.

Advertising