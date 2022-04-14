37th Overall Picks Have Excelled and Electrified | Draft Pick History

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the eighth article in a series examining the history of all 11 Texans selections. HoustonTexans.com is looking back through the NFL's past at some of the more notable players picked in the spots where the Texans are drafting in 2022. Today, we're checking out the 68th overall pick, which is in the third round. We've also profiled the following:

The Texans would love to pick a Pro Football Hall of Famer at 37th overall, but they'd also be happy if they got careers similar to a slew of others chosen in that spot.

Houston has 11 picks in this year's NFL Draft, the third of which is their second-rounder, which is the 37th overall pick.

94 men have been chosen 37th since 1936. All but 12 appeared in at least one regular season game. 44 would start at least 32 contests, while 15 started at least 100 games or more.

The lone Hall of Famer chosen 37th was quarterback Norm Van Brocklin of Oregon. He was the fourth-round pick of the Rams in 1949, and in nine seasons with Los Angeles, he guided them to an NFL title in 1951. He spent the final three years of his career with the Eagles, and retired on a high note by leading Philadelphia to an NFL championship in 1960. A 9-time Pro Bowler, his teams went 61-36-4 when he was the starter under center. Van Brocklin went into the Hall of Fame in 1971.

Another 37th overall pick who quarterbacked the Eagles, among other teams, was Randall Cunningham. Chosen out of UNLV in the second round of the 1985 NFL Draft, Cunningham electrified as a pro. Three different times he was the runner-up for the MVP, and he started for eight different playoff teams in a 16-year career. A 9-time Pro Bowler, Cunningham tossed 207 touchdown passes and ran for 35 scores.

Of all the 37th overall picks, none started more regular season games (186) than safety Eric Weddle, taken in the second round out of Utah by San Diego in 2007. Interestingly, though, Weddle won a Super Bowl ring last season with the Rams after sitting out the regular season and joining Los Angeles for the playoff run. He played in all four postseason wins, starting the NFC Championship game and Super Bowl. For his career, Weddle played 14 seasons, was selected to six Pro Bowls and picked off 29 passes. He also forced eight fumbles, recovered seven more, and scored off interceptions or fumble recoveries a combined five times.

Another excellent safety chosen 37th was Darren Woodson. A key part of the 1990's Cowboys trio of Super Bowl winners, Woodson was a 3-time All-Pro in 12 NFL seasons. A 1992 second-rounder out of Arizona State, Woodson won a ring three times in his first four seasons.

Nose tackle Shaun Cody played for the Texans from 2009 through 2012, but the Lions picked the USC All-American in the second round of the 2005 NFL Draft at 37th overall.