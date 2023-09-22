QB health, a classic and a TV convo | Daily Brew

It's week three and the 22nd trip to Jacksonville awaits. This is the place where the Texans got their first-ever road win. It was in year one and it was glorious. Deepi Sidhu did a story on it as part of our Texans Top 100 series when we celebrated the league's 100th anniversary.

Mark Brunell was still on the Jags. Aaron Glenn ran a lateral on a late punt return into field-goal range. We celebrated like it was a playoff win.

I might do the same this weekend if the Texans can knock off the defending AFC South champs. Houston has won five straight in North Florida, and 10 of the last 13. This time, things are tougher, as the Jags are loaded with talent.

This website and/or app always gets you ready for the game.

There's no doubt injuries have been a big topic around here. But I'm pumped that the guy who handles the rock on every play looks good to go.

It's always interesting to hear what the opponent has to say about the Texans. Let's see if there's any bulletin board material. There better not be, considering the Texans are 5-1 on the road in the division in the last two years.

While it's a lot cooler lately (if you can call 90 degrees cool), your Texans are out there on the practice fields of the Houston Methodist training center, getting ready for battle. Dameon Pierce looks like a latter day knight-without-the-armour in that headgear.

Jonathan Greenard talked about week three.