C.J. Stroud almost at 100 percent, on "arm management plan" 

Sep 21, 2023 at 03:36 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

C.J. Stroud is nearly back to 100 percent, despite being limited in practice this week. Heading into Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts, the Houston Texans starting quarterback was listed as questionable due to a shoulder issue.

This week, Stroud revealed that he suffered a similar injury back in 2021 during his time at Ohio State.

"I remember my injury from Week 1 when we played [the University of] Minnesota my redshirt freshman year at Ohio State," Stroud said. "I had an AC joint sprain and then played Week 2 with that, and I did a lot of the same things I kind of did for this injury that I had now, just to get back feeling right. When you're playing, your adrenaline usually takes away the pain, so that helped a lot. But after the game, I felt it a little bit, but as I've gotten back with Roland [Ramirez] and my guy [Brandon] Kukal, they've helped me a lot get back [to being] ready, so I feel almost 100%."

In the 31-20 loss to the Colts, Stroud completed 30-of-47 passes for 384 passing yards and two touchdowns, marking a new career-high and the second-most passing yards by a rookie quarterback in a single game in franchise history. Through the first two weeks, Stroud has thrown 91 passes for 626 yards, setting the record for the fourth-most passing yards by a rookie quarterback in NFL history during that span.

While Stroud's shoulder issue may be reminiscent of the one he suffered in college, the Texans aren't taking any chances. Offensive Coordinator Bobby Slowik said the staff has a plan for Stroud moving forward. With the amount of passing Stroud does in game, he'll be managed accordingly throughout the week.

"I think it's always like any time you have a starting quarterback that's going to play all year, you always have an arm management program and it's kind of what best fits the individual, you know?" Slowik said. "It may be some days he's limited on throws, it may be some days he's not limited on throws, but he's limited on other stuff that's not team-period related. And that is kind of a week-to-week thing and it's an individual thing as we go through the year. So he's always going to be on an arm maintenance program every quarterback is it's just what we're doing that specific week."

The Texans travel to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars in Week 3. Sunday's kickoff from TIAA Bank Field is set for noon CT on FOX and SportsRadio 610.

Related Content

news

Behind-the-scenes in Week 2, Nico Collins, Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce rumors | Daily Brew 

Check out some exclusive behind-the-scenes moments from Week 2, Nico Collins goes 1-on-1 to talk about his first 100-yard game, plus the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce rumors continue to heat up thanks to another Kelce. 
news

Laremy Tunsil, Jimmie Ward return to practice

Houston Texans had a pair of starters, LT Laremy Tunsil and S Jimmie Ward, back for Wednesday's practice.
news

C.J. Stroud's impressive Houston debut, on to Jacksonville, Beyoncé Week | Daily Brew

What we learned from C.J. Stroud's performance Sunday, prepping for the Jaguars and increasing your odds for potential Beyoncé sightings around Houston. 
news

John Metchie III: "I wanted to thrive, not just survive"

In the Houston Texans home opener against the Indianapolis Colts, WR John Metchie III was back in action for the first time in 635 days.
news

C.J. Stroud battles through injury, throws for 384 yards and two TDs in loss to Colts

C.J. Stroud discusses overcoming injury this week to play in the home opener against the Colts for a record-shattering performance. 
news

C.J. Stroud shines in Texans home opener loss to Colts | Rapid Reactions

Stroud throws for 384 yards and two touchdowns in the Texans home opener against the Indianapolis Colts. 
news

C.J. Stroud throws first career NFL touchdown

C.J. Stroud throws the first touchdown of his NFL career at home against the Indianapolis Colts. 
news

Dameon Pierce on a "triple-dip" Sunday

Dameon Pierce rattles off three reasons why Sunday's game against the Colts is big opportunity for the Texans in Week 2. 
news

C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson gear up for historic matchup 

C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson weigh in on facing each other for the first time as NFL quarterbacks. 
news

First 2023 home game, Top-5 rookie QBs, J.J. Watt on coming home | Daily Brew

A historic matchup between quarterbacks, getting ready for the Colts and J.J. Watt looks ahead to his homecoming at NRG Stadium in a few weeks. 
news

Notable Week 2 Texans-Colts Connections

Here's a look at some notable connections between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts heading into Week 2. 
Advertising