QB outlook for Sunday, Kicking game & tight ends | Fans Wanna Know

Bryan Head: Dear Drew, Why are the extra point and field goal kicks now replaced with the Texans logo on the video board inside the stadium?

DD: It's an NFL mandate, because some teams in the recent past would put up distracting videos and images, hoping for the other team's kicker to miss.

Frank Sanchez: Dear Drew, Why have we not used our tight ends as much as we should?

DD: Tight end Dalton Schultz has been productive this season. In 11 games, he's caught 40 passes for 455 yards and five touchdowns.

Stroud, who entered last weekend with the league lead in passing yards, has a group of wide receivers who are explosive in their own ways. Nico Collins already has 1,000 yards on the season. Rookie Tank Dell leads the team in touchdown catches (7) and was averaging 15.1 yards per catch when he was playing. Noah Brown had back-to-back games in November with over 150 yards receiving, and Robert Woods has been a steady and reliable option as well for Stroud.