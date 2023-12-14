QB outlook for Sunday, Kicking game & tight ends | Fans Wanna Know

Dec 14, 2023 at 03:23 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

231214-fans-wanna-know

Joseph Walker: Dear Drew, Why wouldn't the Texans play Case Keenum, since he has more experience and won more games?
DD: Who said they won't?

Starter C.J. Stroud remains in the concussion protocol, and didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday. Backup Davis Mills entered the game Sunday in relief of Stroud late in the fourth quarter, but head coach DeMeco Ryans hasn't announced whether Mills or Keenum will start at Tennessee.

Both are capable and both have experience. Both, like they do every week, are preparing as if they're the starter.

Justin Storey: Dear Drew, What's going on with our field goal kicker and when will he be back?
DD: Ka'imi Fairbairn is back. Matt Ammendola was released on Tuesday, and Fairbairn was a full participant yesterday and today at practice.

He'll be the guy again in Nashville on Sunday, and it'll be his first appearance in a game since the win over the Buccaneers at NRG Stadium on November 5.

Fairbairn's connected on 18-of-19 field goal tries in 2023.

Bryan Head: Dear Drew, Why are the extra point and field goal kicks now replaced with the Texans logo on the video board inside the stadium?
DD: It's an NFL mandate, because some teams in the recent past would put up distracting videos and images, hoping for the other team's kicker to miss.

Frank Sanchez: Dear Drew, Why have we not used our tight ends as much as we should?
DD: Tight end Dalton Schultz has been productive this season. In 11 games, he's caught 40 passes for 455 yards and five touchdowns.

Stroud, who entered last weekend with the league lead in passing yards, has a group of wide receivers who are explosive in their own ways. Nico Collins already has 1,000 yards on the season. Rookie Tank Dell leads the team in touchdown catches (7) and was averaging 15.1 yards per catch when he was playing. Noah Brown had back-to-back games in November with over 150 yards receiving, and Robert Woods has been a steady and reliable option as well for Stroud.

I'm not sure it's a matter of under-utilization. It's more a by-product of outstanding production from the wide receivers corps.

