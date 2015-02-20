RB in Draft a possibility for Texans

rookie running back going into his second year in Alfred Blue and then a solid third down back and special teams back in Jonathan Grimes that did some things for us this year, too."

In late April, a slew of accomplished collegiate ball-carriers will be available in the Draft. Names like Georgia's Todd Gurley, Wisconsin's Melvin Gordon, Nebraska's Ameer Abdullah top the list, but this is a deep draft at that position.

"The depth of the running back class is as rich as it's been in years," Texans analyst and Draft expert John Harris said. "I could see as many as eight or nine backs go off the board on the first two days."

Since 2010, the third running back has been a new face each season.

YEAR STARTER BACKUP THIRD 2010 Arian Foster Derrick Ward Steve Slaton 2011 Arian Foster Ben Tate Derrick Ward 2012 Arian Foster Ben Tate Justin Forsett 2013 Arian Foster Ben Tate Dennis Johnson 2014 Arian Foster Alfred Blue Jonathan Grimes

Based on what O'Brien said, there might be a new face in the rotation this autumn.

"If we can add somebody to that position and it helps our team, then we'll do it," O'Brien said.