Rookie minicamp a reminder of 'The Undrafteds' importance

O'Brien said he and his assistant coaches are checking out how the rookies do on the field and in the meeting rooms, the rate at which they get better.

"How do you improve on a daily basis," O'Brien said. "It's all about improvement. We've had plenty guys over the years that were not drafted that made our football team that made big plays for us."

In 2018, receiver Vyncint Smith, punter Trevor Daniel, and special-teamers A.J. Moore and Buddy Howell all contributed as rookies after going undrafted last April. O'Brien pointed to them, and many others who've preceded them in Houston, in his talks with the crop of 2019 rookies.

"There were between 15 to 18 guys over the last couple of years on our 53 that were undrafted," O'Brien said. "So really, the message is, the draft is important. Don't get me wrong. But it's a small portion of the roster building. You have seven draft picks. You have 35 guys out here. So if you're on the 90-man roster, I think we've proven as an organization, it's what you do when you get here. It's not how you got here."