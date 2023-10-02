Start to finish domination & J.J. Watt's Day | Daily Brew

Oct 02, 2023 at 06:36 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

That was a fun one.

The coffee tastes a little better this morning after that resounding Texans win.

The Steelers won the coin flip to begin the game, and didn't win much else after that. They deferred and gave Houston the ball first, and the Texans promptly offense marched down the field and scored three different times on the opening drive. (A penalty and an overturned spot took two touchdowns off the board.) Then the defense picked off a Kenny Pickett pass to end Pittsburgh's opening offensive possession.

It was a runaway win...and so...damned...fun.

As the players explained, it was extremely important to pick up the first NRG Stadium victory since the day after Christmas, 2021.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud continues to hit all the right notes, on and off the field.

Stroud wasn't the only one who threw a touchdown for the Texans yesterday. Devin "Motor" Singletary linked up with Dalton Schultz and the story behind it was really cool.

Cornerback Steven Nelson continues to ball out. His acrobatic interception got the defense rolling in the first quarter.

J.J. Watt was celebrated yesterday with his induction into the Texans Ring of Honor. It was awesome having him and his family, as well as so many former Houston Texans players back in the building.

"H-Town, I love you." Same, Broseph. Same.

Elsewhere in town, the Astros won ANOTHER division title yesterday. They've now made the playoffs SEVEN...STRAIGHT...SEASONS. Buckle up. It's going to be another topsy-turvy October...and MAYBE November?

