Sting's big play, Stroud's love of the scheme, full pads | Daily Brew

The pads are popping over at the Houston Methodist Training Center. Training camp is well underway and the Houston Texans are in the midst of padded practices under DeMeco Ryans. The Texans head coach, who turned 39 last week in camp, shared his thoughts following the first day in pads and what he emphasized to his players.

On Monday, Derek Stingley Jr. came up with a pick-six during team drills. The Texans 2022 No. 3 overall draft pick hit the weight room this offseason and is loving his fit in the new defense. Stingley discussed why he'll be around the ball more with his expanded role in the Texans scheme.

Stingley wasn't the only player that forced a turnover in practice. Fifth-year linebacker Blake Cashman, now in his second season with the Texans, has snagged multiple interceptions over the past few days. But it wasn't all bad for the offense either. Some young receivers like Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson have responded with some big plays on offense. John Harris broke down all the highlights in Harris Hits.

C.J. Stroud has been putting in the extra hours to learn the new offense under OC Bobby Slowik. The style may be different than the one he played at Ohio State, but find out why Stroud says he “fell in love with it.”