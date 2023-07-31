DeMeco Ryans says "more one-on-one opportunities" for  Derek Stingley Jr. 

Jul 31, 2023 at 05:16 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

230731-stingley-TC

Derek Stingley Jr. is off to a fast start in training camp, making plays, breaking up passes and covering receivers like a warm blanket. During Monday's practice, the Houston Texans second-year cornerback snagged an interception and sprinted his way into the endzone.

"I saw he was running straight, then he broke out, and I just broke on the route, saw the ball and picked it off," Stingley said. "That was it."

Drafted by the Texans with the No. 3 overall pick last year, expectations were high for the rookie. Stingley started nine games, recording 43 tackles (35 solo), an interception, a sack and five passes defensed before injury caused him to miss the rest of the 2022 season.

This offseason, Stingley returned bigger and stronger after spending ample time in the weight room. Listed officially at 190 pounds, Stingley insists his weight hasn't changed, although he added more muscle to his 6-0 frame.

"I mean, I like to hit, you know what I'm saying?" Stingley says when asked about his offseason training. "Yeah, that's why."

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans also noticed that Stingley had worked on himself physically and mentally this offseason. The 22-year-old playmaker will be a key piece in Houston's defense this year, according to Ryans.

"I love the way [Derek] Stingley [Jr.] has been practicing these five days of training camp," Ryans said. "He's going after it every play, and his adjustment—I think you'll see him in more one-on-one opportunities. As you saw today, he made a big time play for us there. It's that every day. It's just that working and really challenging yourself, training yourself mentally and physically every snap, and that's what I'm seeing from Stingley."

Stingley has flashed in some of those one-on-one situations in camp. The normally soft-spoken Stingley smiled as he answered questions from the media Monday, displaying a confidence that has emerged after a year in the NFL and new role heading into Year 2.

"I get to be at the line of scrimmage, I get to be off [the line of scrimmage]," Stingley said. "I'm doing everything, so I feel like I'm around the ball a lot more. More plays to be made, so we'll see."

The Texans will open their 2023 season at M&T Bank Stadium against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 10.

Related Content

news

Hottest Headlines | Texans Training Camp Day 5

The Houston Texans first day of padded practice had a big play from Derek Stingley Jr., WWE stars and more.

news

Hottest Headlines | Texans Training Camp Day 4

C.J. Stroud speaks to the media, DeMeco Ryans on a hot mic and more from Day 4 of Houston Texans Training Camp presented by Xfinity.

news

Hottest Headlines | Texans Training Camp Day 3

DeMeco Ryans turns 39, Texans open camp gates for fans and Dameon Pierce is aiming high in 2023.

news

Hottest Headlines | Texans Training Camp Day 2

From offensive improvement to a QB rotation during team drills, here are the hottest headlines from Day 2 of Houston Texans training camp.

news

WR John Metchie III makes training camp debut

Wide receiver John Metchie III made his highly-anticipated return to football when the Houston Texans opened training camp on Wednesday.

news

Hottest Headlines | Texans Training Camp Day 1

Check out the hottest headlines from the first day of Texans training camp, including the latest on John Metchie III, Tytus Howard and more.

news

Training Camp Eve, position breakdowns and Whataburger goes to Vegas | Daily Brew

Daily Brew highlights all the news just 24 hours ahead of Texans training camp with roster moves, position breakdowns and the latest news on Texas' favorite burger.

news

Texans players excited for start of training camp | As Seen On Social

With the fast-approaching start of Houston Texans training camp, players flexed their excitement on social media, saying goodbye to their summer vacations and hello to the start of a new season of football.

news

Training camp cheat sheets, Ring of Honor talk, Team USA all the way | Daily Brew

We've all your training camp position notes, who will be next in the Ring of Honor and a shoutout to Team USA in the Women's World Cup in today's Daily Brew.

news

Laremy Tunsil named to PFF's 50 best NFL players

Laremy Tunsil earned a spot on Pro Football Focus's PFF50, a list of the best 50 best players in the NFL right now.

news

Texans to host UTHealth Houston's Analisa Narro for Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative

The Houston Texans will participate in the NFL's 2023 Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative, hosting Analisa Narro, a medical student at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston.

Advertising