Tank Dell return date, uniform unveiling & more | Fans Wanna Know

Got a question about the Texans?

Life in general?

Drew Dougherty's your guy.

He's been with the Texans since 2009 and is chock full of meaningful, as well as generally useless, information. Fire away by clickingHERE.

**NOTE: There were so many questions from fans, that we'll release a second article later this week with more answers.**

Jonathan Mendez: Dear Drew, When we make the playoffs does Tank Dell have a chance to play?

DD: No, unfortunately. He's on the injured reserve, and the Texans have already used up their eight call-ups this season.

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said Dell would be ready for the offseason conditioning program that starts in April, and it was great to see Dell on the field before the game.

Daniel Fenters: Dear Drew, Are we getting new uniforms for next season?

DD: Yes. They'll be revealed the week of the NFL Draft in April. If the Texans don't play again at NRG Stadium in the playoffs, Sunday was the last time you'll see them wear the home uniforms they've worn since 2002.

Joseph Lie: Dear Drew, Are the new unifomrs going to have "H-Town Blue" being a primary color? Are we going to have a new logo as well?

DD: No, and no.

But H-Town Blue will be incorporated in some of the four uniforms the Texans will wear next season.