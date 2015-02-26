TBT: Scuba diving with cheerleaders

Feb 26, 2015 at 02:45 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

*

Who doesn't love a good throwback? Texans Throwback Thursday transports you back in time to enjoy some of the very best of HoustonTexans.com. Each week we'll unlock the archives and bring you the some of our favorite videos, stories, highlights, etc. Enjoy!*

With this year's tryouts just four weeks away, TBT revisits an exclusive Houston Texans cheerleader music video. Also, cheerleaders Madison and Texana did some underwater exploration during their swimsuit calendar photo shoot last year at Aqua Adventure. Check out photos from their scuba diving trip off the beaches of Puerto Rico.

For more information on the upcoming 2015 Houston Texans cheerleader tryouts, click here.

Twitter.com/DeepSlant

TBT Scuba Diving with Cheerleaders

TBT revisits a scuba diving exploration off the coast of Puerto Rico with cheerleaders Madison and Texana.

No Title
1 / 20
No Title
2 / 20
No Title
3 / 20
No Title
4 / 20
No Title
5 / 20
No Title
6 / 20
No Title
7 / 20
No Title
8 / 20
No Title
9 / 20
No Title
10 / 20
No Title
11 / 20
No Title
12 / 20
No Title
13 / 20
No Title
14 / 20
No Title
15 / 20
No Title
16 / 20
No Title
17 / 20
No Title
18 / 20
No Title
19 / 20
No Title
20 / 20
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 Pro Bowl Experience | Off the Field

Houston Texans Cheerleader Shakiia represented the Texans at the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada.

news

Pro Bowl 2022 | Off the Field

Houston Texans Cheerleader Shakiia will be representing the Texans at the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada.

news

Houston Texans Cheerleaders 2021 My Cause, My Boots | Off the Field

HTC has proudly chosen to represent the Houston Area Women's Center (HAWC) as their "My Cause My Boots'' initiative to raise awareness for domestic violence and the work that HAWC supports.

news

A Special Salute to Service Game | Off the Field

This year's Salute to Service game is dear to one Houston Texans Cheerleader's heart because she gets to share it with her Godfather.

news

NFL announces nominees for Salute to Service Award presented by USAA

The NFL and USAA, an official NFL Salute to Service partner, announced the 2021 nominees for the eleventh annual Salute to Service Award presented by USAA.

news

Dancing in honor of breast cancer warriors | Off the Field

At Sunday's Pink Ribbon Day presented by Kroger, a Houston Texans Cheerleader and her grandmother will be brought down during the game to share a special moment with fans and other breast cancer warriors.

news

Representing a culture | Off the Field

Representing the Latinx culture within such a diverse group of individuals is a privilege to Houston Texans Cheerleader Gabrielle.

news

Honoring cultural roots | Off the Field

Houston Texans Cheerleader Victoria hopes young Latinx cheerleaders who see her achieving her dreams will be inspired to reach their own one day.

news

A Home Away From Home | Off The Field

Starting as a Junior Cheerleader, HTC Emma reaches her dream of becoming a Houston Texans Cheerleader.

news

A Journey to the Red Boots | Off the Field

Local high school dancer lives out dream as she becomes a Houston Texans Cheerleader.

news

We're Cheering for You | Off the Field

Houston Texans Cheerleaders and TORO passed out bags of encouragement for Mental Health Awareness Month.

news

An Inside Look at Houston Texans Cheerleaders' Prep Classes | Off the Field

Houston Texans Cheerleader Kennedy shares her experience trying out to be a Houston Texans Cheerleader.

Advertising