Team captains, tight ends and an electric player | Dear Drew

Got a question about the Texans? Life in general? Drew Dougherty's your guy. He's been with the Texans since 2009 and is chock full of meaningful, as well as generally useless, information. Fire away by clicking HERE!

Denzell Davis: Dear Drew, Will the Texans captains wear "C" patches on their jerseys this year? And who will be the captains?

DD: I believe they will, Denzell. Head Coach Lovie Smith said earlier in training camp that each player will have a vote for a captain on offense, defense and special teams. Smith said he would have a vote as well, and that Quarterback Davis Mills was going to be his choice.

So there's a pretty good chance Mills is one of the captains.

On Saturday night against the Saints, Defensive Lineman Jerry Hughes, Running Back Rex Burkhead and Long Snapper Jon Weeks were the Texans captains at the coin toss. But that could certainly change by Week 1 of the regular season.

Jacqueline Pellegrino: Dear Drew, Now seeing the first preseason game which player or 2 are you most excited to see grow and perform over this season? Personally I was excited to see Dameon Pierce going at it. He was fierce!

DD: I agree, and so did his coaches and teammates. The rookie carried the ball just five times, but he managed to pick up 49 rushing yards. In pass protection, he knocked a blitzing linebacker off his feet and drove him into the turf.

But Pierce also showed himself to be a willing tackler. A pass intended for him was intercepted, and Pierce was on the ground. He popped up, chased down the linebacker who intercepted it, shoved a blocker out of the way and tackled the ball-carrier to prevent a touchdown. He said he was trying to make the most out of a bad situation, and he wound up preventing a touchdown and giving his defense a chance.

The list of other Texans I'm excited about for 2022 is a long one. Davis Mills, Brevin Jordan, Derek Stingley, Jr., Jalen Pitre are all players I can't wait to see in action.

Donna Byers: Dear Drew, Which of the tight ends should we expect to see in this game and how many overall do you think we keep on the final 53?

DD: You'll likely see Pharaoh Brown and Jordan, along with Mason Schreck and Seth Green. Rookie Teagan Quitoriano didn't get into the game on Saturday against New Orleans, but might in Los Angeles. Antony Auclair is still banged up and won't likely suit up gainst the Rams. I think the Texans will carry four tight ends on the roster.

Curtis Brown: Dear Drew, I hope you're doing well. We saw the Adam Shaheen trade fall through. Are there any other tight end moves on the horizon?

DD: Hey Curtis, great to hear from you. Yes, it sounds like the Texans will definitely so something to add to that position. Head Coach Lovie Smith was asked about it last week when it was announced the trade was off. He said "we felt like we needed a little bit more help there, because we're a little banged up at the position."