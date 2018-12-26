Advertising

Wednesday, Dec 26, 2018 04:35 PM

Texans aiming for win, division title 

Sidhu_Deepi
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

The Texans may have clinched a playoff spot, but they are aiming for more on Sunday.

With a win against Jacksonville, Houston would win the AFC South and earn at least one home playoff game, maybe more. The Texans could still earn a first-round bye as a No. 1 or No. 2 seed, although that scenario would require a win, plus one of five scenarios which involve variations of either a New England and/or Kansas City loss.“We understand this is a very important game – not that any other game was not important – but we’ve got a lot to lock up here as far as the AFC South and all of that,” Whitney Mercilus said.

Houston defeated the Jaguars 20-7 in Week 7, in the midst of a historic nine-game win streak this season. Five of those wins were on the road as the Texans became the first team in NFL history to win nine consecutive games after starting 0-3. However, the AFC South is still within reach for the Texans, Colts and Titans.

J.J. Watt, who has put together 14.5 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, 24 quarterback hits, four passes defensed and six forced fumbles, believes the season’s success can translate into a big opportunity heading into the postseason.

“You start off 0-3 and then then you’re sitting here at 10-5 with a chance to win the division on Sunday,” Watt said. “We’ve done a lot of good things over the course of those games since we were 0-3, but we have to make sure we do what we need to do to make sure that doesn’t all go to waste. All the work that we put in over the last couple of months, we have to make sure that we make all of that work count. We have to go out there on Sunday and take care of our business and obviously, trying to do that moving forward.”

The Texans have clinched a playoff spot, but can still win an AFC South division title with a win on Sunday. Houston will host the Jacksonville
Jaguars in Sunday’s regular season finale. Kickoff is set for 12 noon on CBS and SportsRadio 610.

