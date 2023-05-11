Texans announce 2023 Draft Class jersey numbers

C.J. Stroud is the new number seven.
The Texans quarterback, who was chosen second overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, will don the same number seven jersey he wore for the Ohio State Buckeyes. He and kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn, who'd worn the number seven since joining the team in 2016, came to an agreement and Fairbairn gave the number over to the rookie. Stroud will now wear seven, and Fairbairn will wear 15.
Defensive lineman Will Anderson, Jr., who was picked third overall, will sport number 51 for the Texans.
Defensive lineman Dylan Horton is 92 while wide receiver Tank Dell is 13.
Rookie minicamp begins tomorrow at NRG Stadium and the Houston Texans Methodist Training Center.
The rest of the rookie draft picks jersey numbers are listed below.
For a full list of the Texans roster with jersey numbers, please click HERE.
|PLAYER
|JERSEY #
|QB C.J. STROUD
|7
|WR TANK DELL
|13
|WR XAVIER HUTCHINSON
|19
|DB BRANDON HILL
|36
|LB HENRY TO'OTO'O
|39
|DL WILL ANDERSON, JR.
|51
|OL JARRETT PATTERSON
|68
|OL JUICE SCRUGGS
|70
|DL DYLAN HORTON
|92