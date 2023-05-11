Texans announce 2023 Draft Class jersey numbers

The Texans quarterback, who was chosen second overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, will don the same number seven jersey he wore for the Ohio State Buckeyes. He and kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn, who'd worn the number seven since joining the team in 2016, came to an agreement and Fairbairn gave the number over to the rookie. Stroud will now wear seven, and Fairbairn will wear 15.