Texans Camp Questions: Dameon Pierce, Derek Stingley Jr. | Dear Drew

Justin Storey: Dear Drew, I'm excited about the rookie Dameon Pierce. What do you think of the running back?
DD: Like you, I'm excited as well. Pierce has been impressive so far at Texans Camp. Head Coach Lovie Smith has called Pierce a "tough guy", and each day it seems like he's getting loose for a good chunk of yardage, and doing so very quickly. Seeing his college highlights from Florida, it's clear he's not afraid to mix it up with defenders and run violently. Offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton said Wednesday that Pierce "has a chance to be an explosive playmaker for us." Veteran Running Back Rex Burkhead has talked about how Pierce has asked very detailed questions about the offense. I'm definitely looking forward to seeing him in action.

Joanna Balderas: Dear Drew, What advice would you give my 5-year old on her 1st day of kindergarten?
DD: Don't eat the paste, even if it smells and tastes good. Also, have fun! Ask lots of questions. Look for the kids who are by themselves, and ask THEM lots of questions.

Juan Garza: I'm taking my sons to our first game ever in Houston on January 1st. We're ringing in the New Year right, and we would like to know of it would be possible for you to swing by say hi! We will be in section 108.
Anyways, football question now! How well is Derek Stingley, Jr. coming along and will he be the difference-maker we expect out of him as fans?
DD: Juan, I'll definitely come say hello. Looking forward to seeing you all, then. Let's make sure we take a photo. Stingley is doing well. After being limited during Organized Team Activities (OTAs) in May and June, he's steadily ramped up and practiced more and more each day in camp. He picked off a pass in goal line 1-on-1 drills on Wednesday, and has proven to be a tough guy to catch the ball against. Wide Receiver Nico Collins said Stingley's "going to be making big plays for this team". The Texans used the third overall pick on Stingley for a reason, so yes, he's expected to be a difference-maker. We're definitely seeing glimpses of that so far through the first week of camp.

David Pererya: Dear Drew, When are we getting new jerseys?
DD: David, until very recently, I would've said "Not anytime soon". But with the team unveiling the Battle Red Helmets that they'll wear on November 3 against the Eagles, I think we could see some uniform tweaks in the next few years. I don't know how drastic they'll be, but I think we will see some sort of changes.

Pamela Kennedy: Dear Drew, How is the team being coached on false starts and other penalties that hurt us last year? Is there a ref on the field?
DD: Yes Pamela, there have been referees at several practices through the start of camp. They were also at a handful of practices during OTAs. While they were one of the five most-penalized teams last season, they actually didn't commit that many false starts. Only six teams had fewer than the 16 false starts the Texans were guilty of last fall. Offensive holding was the Texans' penalty bugaboo in 2021, as they were flagged for it more than all but three other teams in the league.

Garrett Keen: Dear Drew, I will join you.
DD: I appreciate that, Garrett.

