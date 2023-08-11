Texans defense swarms in 20-9 preseason victory at New England

Aug 11, 2023 at 08:30 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

230810-texans-defense-article

DeMeco Ryans liked what he saw from the Texans defense on Thursday night in the 20-9 victory at New England.

Houston's defenders allowed just 164 total yards and limited the Patriots to 3-of-12 on third down. After allowing a field on a short field at the outset, the next four New England possessions ended in punts. Houston's defense forced two more punts and also came up with a fourth-down stop in the second half.

"Defense did a good job of swarming," the Head Coach said. "I liked the way we responded on sudden-change opportunities. We want to make sure we make their offense kick the ball there, and we did."

The Texans also registered three sacks on the night, and seven tackles for loss.

"Guys stood up, guys stood out and made plays, and it was fun to see our defense and the way they attacked there," Ryans said. "That's the type of style that we want to play."

A handful of veterans didn't suit up for the Texans at Gillette Stadium, including defensive linemen Jerry Hughes and Sheldon Rankins, along with safety Jimmie Ward.

The Texans will return to the practice field at the Houston Methodist Training Center on Saturday afternoon. On Wednesday and Thursday they'll host a joint practice with the Miami Dolphins, who they'll face at NRG Stadium a week from Saturday in the second preseason game of 2023.

Related Content

news

Rapid Reactions | Texans kick off DeMeco Ryans era with a 20-9 preseason win at New England

The Houston Texans began the DeMeco Ryans era with a convincing 20-9 win in New England.
news

"Electrifying": Tank Dell catches touchdown in win at New England

Houston Texans rookie wide receiver Tank Dell led the way with five catches for 65 yards and a touchdown in the preseason victory over the Patriots on Thursday night.
news

VanderBlog: Firsts In Foxborough

The Houston Texans defeated the New England Patriots 20-9 in their 2023 preseason opener
news

Big Play Breakdown | Texans at Patriots, Preseason Week 1 

John Harris breaks down the most pivotal plays of the night after the 20-9 victory over the New England Patriots
news

H-Town Victory | Texans 20 - Patriots 9

Texans score three touchdowns in preseason opening win
news

5 Things to Watch: Houston Texans at New England Patriots

Here are five things to watch when the Texans face the Patriots on the road in the 2023 Preseason opener
Advertising