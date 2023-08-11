Texans defense swarms in 20-9 preseason victory at New England

DeMeco Ryans liked what he saw from the Texans defense on Thursday night in the 20-9 victory at New England.
Houston's defenders allowed just 164 total yards and limited the Patriots to 3-of-12 on third down. After allowing a field on a short field at the outset, the next four New England possessions ended in punts. Houston's defense forced two more punts and also came up with a fourth-down stop in the second half.
"Defense did a good job of swarming," the Head Coach said. "I liked the way we responded on sudden-change opportunities. We want to make sure we make their offense kick the ball there, and we did."
The Texans also registered three sacks on the night, and seven tackles for loss.
"Guys stood up, guys stood out and made plays, and it was fun to see our defense and the way they attacked there," Ryans said. "That's the type of style that we want to play."
A handful of veterans didn't suit up for the Texans at Gillette Stadium, including defensive linemen Jerry Hughes and Sheldon Rankins, along with safety Jimmie Ward.
The Texans will return to the practice field at the Houston Methodist Training Center on Saturday afternoon. On Wednesday and Thursday they'll host a joint practice with the Miami Dolphins, who they'll face at NRG Stadium a week from Saturday in the second preseason game of 2023.