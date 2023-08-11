Texans defense swarms in 20-9 preseason victory at New England

"Defense did a good job of swarming," the Head Coach said. "I liked the way we responded on sudden-change opportunities. We want to make sure we make their offense kick the ball there, and we did."

The Texans also registered three sacks on the night, and seven tackles for loss.

"Guys stood up, guys stood out and made plays, and it was fun to see our defense and the way they attacked there," Ryans said. "That's the type of style that we want to play."

A handful of veterans didn't suit up for the Texans at Gillette Stadium, including defensive linemen Jerry Hughes and Sheldon Rankins, along with safety Jimmie Ward.