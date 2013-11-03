Texans fall to Colts 27-24

Keenum, in his second NFL start, found success with Johnson, who finished the game with 9 catches for 229 yards and the three scores.

Red zone troubles vanished for the Texans' offense as the Keenum and Johnson tandem connected on Houston's opening drive for a 62-yard score after just three plays. Keenum passed for 148 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Johnson before the end of the first quarter.

The defense had big plays of its own as J.J. Watt blocked the second field goal of his career. Watt got a hand on Adam Viniateri's attempt which was then returned by D.J. Swearinger. Later in the first quarter, Bryan Braman also had a partially blocked Colts punt which gave the Texans possession at their 43-yard line.

In the second quarter, the Texans defense came up with back-to-back sacks on Andrew Luck by Joe Mays and J.J. Watt. It was the first career sack for the inside linebacker Mays. Houston forced a three-and-out for a net loss of 13 yards on the drive.

Luck missed six-straight pass attempts and the Colts remained scoreless until 3:30 remaining in the second quarter. A pass interference call on Kareem Jackson helped the Colts move 46 yards and into field goal range. Viniateri's 30-yarder put the Colts on the board. Houston led 14-3.

Keenum would again connect with Johnson for a 5-yard touchdown pass with 0:34 remaining in the second quarter to give the Texans a 21-3 heading into halftime.

Andrew Luck and the Colts offense then chipped away at the Texans' 18-point lead in the second half.

Despite Reggie Wayne's absence, Luck connected with T.Y. Hilton for all three touchdowns which came on consecutive drives. Luck first found Hilton for a 10-yard score with 0:11 in the third quarter. Hilton's second touchdown was his longest, a 58-yard pass from Luck. Phillips vented his frustration on the play after the game.

"We were in zone," Phillips said. "There is no reason for us to get beat deep. That's really the bottom line."

Houston scored just three points after halftime. Keenum threw to five different receivers for 93 yards in the fourth quarter, but was unable to replicate the success he had with Johnson in the first half. On the first drive of the fourth quarter, Keenum's incomplete deep pass to DeVier Posey on third down would set up a 43-yard field goal. Bullock missed and the Texans came away empty after marching 55 yards downfield.

"We missed on a few third downs in the second half," Keenum said. "Even on the one that we kicked the field goal, and I missed (DeVier) Posey there in the end zone. Garrett (Graham) was coming on the shallow. Third and three, I probably should have hit him instead of trying to go for the big play. I think they made adjustments, and they obviously had a good plan there in the second half. We just didn't put enough points on the board."

The Colts scored 21 unanswered points and to gain their first lead over the Texans with 4:00 remaining in the game. After missing a two-point conversion in the third quarter, Luck successfully found tight end Coby Fleener to give the Colts a 27-24 win over the Texans.

"It's tough no matter what their record is," Luck said after the game. "They are still the division champs and we want to get where they are and bring it back to Indy. SO we know it's always going to be raucous and rowdy and a 60-minute fight, and they have a great football team, so I'm glad to get a win. I lost a playoff game in high school here my junior year so I've never won in this stadium, so I'm glad to finally do that."

Notes:

-Johnson surpassed 12,000 yards receiving for his career with his sixth reception of the game. Johnson is tied with Torry Holt for the second fastest to reach 12,000 yards.