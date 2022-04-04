Texans in the Community | March

Houston Food Bank 40th Anniversary

On Tuesday, March 8, Texans players, including LB Tae Davis, TORO and Cheerleaders celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Houston Food Bank by joining volunteers to help sort and package food. The Texans also provided an ice cream truck as a special treat for Houston Food Bank staff and volunteers. The Houston Food Bank is one of three Strategic Community Partners of the Houston Texans and is an important part of our mission to be Champions for Youth. The focus of the partnership is on Houston Food Bank programs that provide support to children, including Huddle Against Hunger presented by Kroger, Backpack Buddy and Kids Café. The Houston Texans have donated more than $3 million to the Houston Food Bank since 2003.