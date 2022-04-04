Texans in the Community | March

Houston Reads Day with Literacy Now
Texans players DL Ross Blacklock, DL Derek Rivers and OL Jimmy Morrissey, and Texans President Greg Grissom joined local nonprofit Literacy Now to read to children at Bruce Elementary School as part of Houston Reads Day. Houston Reads Day is a local initiative that brings Houstonians together to read to students with the goal of bringing awareness to the literacy crisis in our city and to encourage students to enjoy reading. The Texans were joined by Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston ISD Superintendent Millard House II. Houston Reads Day is part of Read Across America Day celebrated on Dr. Seuss's Birthday.
Houston Freedmen's Town Conservancy Inspire Change Grant Heritage District Tours
The Houston Texans helped celebrate the launch of the inaugural Houston Freedmen's Town Heritage District Tours at Houston Freedmen's Town Conservancy Vision of Freedom Mural Experience. The tours were made possible by a $30,000 Inspire Change Grant from the Texans, ConocoPhillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Miller Lite, part of $400,000 in funds awarded to local nonprofits. The Houston Freedmen's Town Conservancy is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that protects and preserves the history of Freedmen's Town for the benefit of future generations. Learn more about Freedmen's Town Conservancy and how to take a tour, here. Learn more about the Inspire Change Grant here.
Houston Food Bank 40th Anniversary
On Tuesday, March 8, Texans players, including LB Tae Davis, TORO and Cheerleaders celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Houston Food Bank by joining volunteers to help sort and package food. The Texans also provided an ice cream truck as a special treat for Houston Food Bank staff and volunteers. The Houston Food Bank is one of three Strategic Community Partners of the Houston Texans and is an important part of our mission to be Champions for Youth. The focus of the partnership is on Houston Food Bank programs that provide support to children, including Huddle Against Hunger presented by Kroger, Backpack Buddy and Kids Café. The Houston Texans have donated more than $3 million to the Houston Food Bank since 2003.
Flag-in-Schools Program Impacts 20,000 Students
The Houston Texans Flag-in-Schools program gives teachers the chance to have the Texans visit their school to teach students the fundamentals of NFL FLAG football. This spring, Texans players WR Nico Collins and RB Darius "Jet" Anderson visited schools to personally deliver the free flag kits and take part in drills with the kids. During the 2021 – 2022 school year, 155 schools registered to take part in the program and the program impacted more than 20,000 students. Learn more about youth football programs here.
Armed Forces Appreciation Day
Each year the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo invites hundreds of military service men and women to the Rodeo for a day of honoring their sacrifice for our country. Texans players, including OL Charlie Heck, and Cheerleaders visited The Hideout for Armed Forces Appreciation Day to show appreciation for all they do.
2022 Ticket Information
