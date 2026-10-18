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Texans Inactives: Week 6 at Jacksonville Jaguars

Oct 18, 2026 at 07:00 AM

The Texans released their inactives list prior to Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Texans Inactives

  • No. 5 S Jalen Pitre
  • No. 32 RB David Montgomery
  • No. 54 DE Sabastian Harsh
  • No. 64 G Febechi Nwaiwu
  • No. 71 T Braden Smith
  • No. 78 T Nathan Thomas
  • No. 83 TE Marlin Klein

View the Jacksonville Jaguars inactives here.

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Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars in London at Wembley Stadium

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