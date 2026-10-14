Week 6 Injury Report | Texans at Jaguars

Houston Texans
|Position
|Player
|Injury
|WED
|LB
|Azeez Al-Shaair
|Groin
|DNP
|T
|Trent Brown
|Knee
|DNP
|RB
|David Montgomery
|Groin
|DNP
|S
|Jalen Pitre
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DE
|Will Anderson Jr.
|Not Injury Related -Rest
|LP
|DE
|Jadeveon Clowney
|Knee
|LP
|WR
|Nico Collins
|Not Injury Related -Rest
|LP
|DE
|Logan Hall
|Not Injury Related -Rest
|LP
|S
|Ja'Marcus Ingram
|Elbow
|LP
|TE
|Dalton Schultz
|Not Injury Related -Rest
|LP
|LB
|Henry To'oTo'o
|Shoulder
|LP
|WR
|Tank Dell
|Knee
|FP
|LB
|Wade Woodaz
|Thumb
|FP
Jacksonville Jaguars
|Position
|Player
|Injury
|WED
|CB
|Montaric Brown
|Hamstring
|DNP
|LS
|Ross Matiscik
|Shoulder
|DNP
|TE
|Nate Boerkircher
|Back
|LP
|CB
|Jarrian Jones
|Elbow
|LP
|CB
|Jaylon Jones
|Hamstring
|LP
|CB
|Jourdan Lewis
|Hamstring
|LP
|S
|Eric Murray
|Concussion
|LP
|OL
|Emmanuel Pregnon
|Toe
|LP
|OL
|Cole Van Lanen
|Knee
|LP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed