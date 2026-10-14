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Week 6 Injury Report | Texans at Jaguars

Week 6 injury updates presented by Shariff Injury Lawyers for the Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars game in London.

Oct 14, 2026 at 05:10 PM
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Houston Texans Public Relations
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Houston Texans

PositionPlayerInjuryWED
LBAzeez Al-ShaairGroinDNP
TTrent BrownKneeDNP
RBDavid MontgomeryGroinDNP
SJalen PitreShoulderDNP
DEWill Anderson Jr.Not Injury Related -RestLP
DEJadeveon ClowneyKneeLP
WRNico CollinsNot Injury Related -RestLP
DELogan HallNot Injury Related -RestLP
SJa'Marcus IngramElbowLP
TEDalton SchultzNot Injury Related -RestLP
LBHenry To'oTo'oShoulderLP
WRTank DellKneeFP
LBWade WoodazThumbFP

Jacksonville Jaguars

PositionPlayerInjuryWED
CBMontaric BrownHamstringDNP
LSRoss MatiscikShoulderDNP
TENate BoerkircherBackLP
CBJarrian JonesElbowLP
CBJaylon JonesHamstringLP
CBJourdan LewisHamstringLP
SEric MurrayConcussionLP
OLEmmanuel PregnonToeLP
OLCole Van LanenKneeLP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed
Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars in London at Wembley Stadium

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