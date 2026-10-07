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Week 5 Injury Report | Texans at Titans

Week 5 injury updates presented by Shariff Injury Lawyers for the Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans game.

Oct 07, 2026 at 04:12 PM
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Houston Texans Public Relations
REG5 - IR

Houston Texans

PositionPlayerInjuryWED
DEWill Anderson Jr.AnkleDNP
TTrent BrownNot Injury Related - RestDNP
LBJamal HillKneeDNP
LBAzeez Al-ShaairGroinLP
DEJadeveon ClowneyKneeLP
WRNico CollinsNot Injury Related - RestLP
WRTank DellKneeLP
DELogan HallKneeLP
DTKayden McDonaldAnkleLP
TBraden SmithFootLP
TNate ThomasIllnessLP
SM.J. StewartKneeFP
LBWade WoodazThumbFP

Tennessee Titans

PositionPlayerInjuryWED
DLJohn Franklin-MyersBackDNP
CBMarcus HarrisKnee / AnkleDNP
SAmani HookerConcussionDNP
RBTony PollardFootDNP
DTJeffery SimmonsBackDNP
SKevin Winston Jr.ShoulderLP
TEDavid Martin-RobinsonHamstringFP
CBJoshua WilliamsPecFP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed
REG5 - H2W

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