Week 5 Injury Report | Texans at Titans

Houston Texans
|Position
|Player
|Injury
|WED
|DE
|Will Anderson Jr.
|Ankle
|DNP
|T
|Trent Brown
|Not Injury Related - Rest
|DNP
|LB
|Jamal Hill
|Knee
|DNP
|LB
|Azeez Al-Shaair
|Groin
|LP
|DE
|Jadeveon Clowney
|Knee
|LP
|WR
|Nico Collins
|Not Injury Related - Rest
|LP
|WR
|Tank Dell
|Knee
|LP
|DE
|Logan Hall
|Knee
|LP
|DT
|Kayden McDonald
|Ankle
|LP
|T
|Braden Smith
|Foot
|LP
|T
|Nate Thomas
|Illness
|LP
|S
|M.J. Stewart
|Knee
|FP
|LB
|Wade Woodaz
|Thumb
|FP
Tennessee Titans
|Position
|Player
|Injury
|WED
|DL
|John Franklin-Myers
|Back
|DNP
|CB
|Marcus Harris
|Knee / Ankle
|DNP
|S
|Amani Hooker
|Concussion
|DNP
|RB
|Tony Pollard
|Foot
|DNP
|DT
|Jeffery Simmons
|Back
|DNP
|S
|Kevin Winston Jr.
|Shoulder
|LP
|TE
|David Martin-Robinson
|Hamstring
|FP
|CB
|Joshua Williams
|Pec
|FP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed