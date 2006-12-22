Texans Junior Cheerleaders

Dec 22, 2006 at 10:23 AM

The Houston Texans Cheerleaders are proud to announce the first-ever

Junior Cheerleading Program.

jrcheer.jpg

Dancers ages 6-12 have the unique opportunity to dance on the field right beside the famous Houston Texans Cheerleaders! Fabulous dances, a custom Junior Cheerleading Costume, and autographs from all the Texans Cheerleaders...you don't want to miss this.

Registration is closed for this year. But please check back next spring for sign-up information.

Houston Texans Junior Cheerleaders...it's a child's dream come true!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

HTC Francesca on Earning Her 4th Year Veteran Status

news

An Honor Extending Beyond the Classroom

I'm so thankful to wake up and love what I do every day. My district has a huge impact on my positive outlook on my career and I'm very grateful to be a part of the Magnolia ISD family. 
news

Houston Texans Cheerleaders Military Tour in Poland | Off the Field

HTC Haley shares her experience going to Poland to visit 11 U.S. Army bases in 10 days.
news

HTC Jasmine goes to the Pro Bowl | Off the Field

HTC Jasmine was chosen to represent the Houston Texans at the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.
news

Dear Houston Texans Cheerleaders | Black History Month

Houston Texans Cheerleaders recognize and celebrate Black History Month.
news

Dear Future Houston Texans Cheerleaders | Black History Month

Houston Texans Cheerleaders recognize and celebrate Black History Month.
news

Dear Houston Texans Cheerleaders Alumni | Black History Month

Houston Texans Cheerleaders recognize and celebrate Black History Month.
news

HTC educator recognized as Teacher of the Year | Off the Field

Houston Texans Cheer Alumna Terri was recognized by Summer Creek High School.
news

HTC breast cancer survivor recognized on Pink Ribbon Day | Off the Field

Houston Texans Cheer Alumna Ada was recognized on Pink Ribbon Day.
news

Texans visit Uvalde High School football home opener and youth football camp | Texans Cheer Off the Field

Houston Texans Cheerleader Rachel visited Uvalde with the Texans for the Uvalde High School football team's home opener.
news

2022 Pro Bowl Experience | Off the Field

Houston Texans Cheerleader Shakiia represented the Texans at the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada. 
news

Pro Bowl 2022 | Off the Field

Houston Texans Cheerleader Shakiia will be representing the Texans at the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada. 
Advertising