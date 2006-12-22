The Houston Texans Cheerleaders are proud to announce the first-ever
Junior Cheerleading Program.
Dancers ages 6-12 have the unique opportunity to dance on the field right beside the famous Houston Texans Cheerleaders! Fabulous dances, a custom Junior Cheerleading Costume, and autographs from all the Texans Cheerleaders...you don't want to miss this.
Registration is closed for this year. But please check back next spring for sign-up information.
Houston Texans Junior Cheerleaders...it's a child's dream come true!