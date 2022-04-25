Texans make trade, now have 10 picks in 2022 NFL Draft

Apr 25, 2022 at 04:58 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

The Texans now have 10 selections in the 2022 NFL Draft.

On Monday afternoon Houston sent it's sixth-rounder (183 overall) and a seventh-rounder (245th overall, originally from the Dallas Cowboys) to the Patriots in exchange for a fifth-round pick (170th overall).

The 2022 NFL Draft begins Thursday night in Las Vegas, and the Texans start picking at third overall, followed quickly by the 13th overall pick. General Manager Nick Caserio has said publicly the Texans will entertain the idea of moving up or down in the Draft. He and Houston did so multiple times last year.

The final pick for the Texans is in the sixth round (207th overall). That sixth-rounder is San Francisco's through the New York Jets.

In all, Houston has two first-rounders, a second-rounder, two third-round picks, a pair of fourth-round selections, a fifth-rounder and two sixth-round selections. Six of their 10 picks were originally from other teams.

The franchise will host a free Draft Party for Fans at Miller Outdoor Theatre on Thursday.

Table inside Article
ROUNDOVERALL SELECTION
1ST3
1ST (CLEVELAND)13
2ND37
3RD68
3RD (NEW ORLEANS)80
4TH (CLEVELAND THROUGH DETROIT)107
4TH108
5TH (NEW ENGLAND)170
6TH (GREEN BAY)205
6TH (SAN FRANCISCO THROUGH NEW YORK JETS)207

Related Content

news

Texans Trade Recap | 4-25-22

The Texans have made a trade with the New England Patriots.

news

Now That It's Here...Here's What to Know | Daily Brew

NFL Draft week is upon us, and the Texans Digital Network has a smorgasboard of content.

news

Harris 100 | Mock Draft 2.0

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris makes his predictions for Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Everyone--Not Just the GM & Coaches--Is Watching During a Prospect Visit

General Manager Nick Caserio explained what happens when an NFL Prospect comes to Houston for a Top 30 visit.

news

Coaches' Input "Valuable" to GM Nick Caserio and Scouting Staff for NFL Draft

General Manager Nick Caserio described the collaborative effort that will go into the Texans' decision on who to pick next week in the NFL Draft.

news

GM Nick Caserio open to trades, but not expecting much action at No. 3 | Daily Brew

Nick Caserio, open to trading the No. 3 overall pick, admitted he expects there to be more interest in the Texans' No. 13 pick instead.

news

Texans "have 80 to 100" players they would draft this year

GM Nick Caserio described how and why the Texans will choose which players they will draft in 2022.

news

Mock Draft Doubts | Daily Brew

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer debunks mock drafts.

news

Defense the Favorite at 13 | Mock Draft Tracker

While the mock drafts are split on who the Texans will take 13th overall, the majority believe Houston will select a defensive player.

news

6 Emerge as Possibilities at 3rd Overall | Mock Draft Tracker

With just over a week before the 2022 NFL Draft, the experts are divided on who they think the Texans will take third overall. Six names have become the most-mocked to Houston.

news

A Gaggle of Greats at 3 Overall | Draft Pick History

One of the Texans' 11 NFL Draft picks in 2022 is 3rd overall. 12 players chosen in that spot have been selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and a few more will soon join them in Canton.

Advertising