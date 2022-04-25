Texans make trade, now have 10 picks in 2022 NFL Draft

The Texans now have 10 selections in the 2022 NFL Draft.

On Monday afternoon Houston sent it's sixth-rounder (183 overall) and a seventh-rounder (245th overall, originally from the Dallas Cowboys) to the Patriots in exchange for a fifth-round pick (170th overall).

The 2022 NFL Draft begins Thursday night in Las Vegas, and the Texans start picking at third overall, followed quickly by the 13th overall pick. General Manager Nick Caserio has said publicly the Texans will entertain the idea of moving up or down in the Draft. He and Houston did so multiple times last year.

The final pick for the Texans is in the sixth round (207th overall). That sixth-rounder is San Francisco's through the New York Jets.

In all, Houston has two first-rounders, a second-rounder, two third-round picks, a pair of fourth-round selections, a fifth-rounder and two sixth-round selections. Six of their 10 picks were originally from other teams.