Texans now have 8 picks in 2024 NFL Draft

The Texans have eight picks in next year's NFL Draft.
Houston has a pick in every round but the sixth, with an extra selection in the fourth and seventh rounds as well.
The Texans dealt their first and third-round picks to Arizona as part of the trade for Will Anderson, Jr. But they still have the first-rounder from the 2022 trade with Cleveland, as well as the Browns' fourth-rounder.
The third-round choice came to the Texans on Saturday in a deal with the Eagles.
The sixth-round pick was originally the Cowboys' and was sent to Buffalo, while the extra seventh-rounder came to town from the Saints.
The 2024 NFL Draf begins Thursday, April 25 in Detroit.
|ROUND
|1ST (FROM CLEVELAND)
|2ND
|3RD (FROM PHILADELPHIA
|4TH
|4TH (FROM CLEVELAND)
|5TH
|7TH
|7TH (FROM NEW ORLEANS)