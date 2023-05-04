Texans now have 8 picks in 2024 NFL Draft

May 03, 2023 at 08:45 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

The Texans have eight picks in next year's NFL Draft.

Houston has a pick in every round but the sixth, with an extra selection in the fourth and seventh rounds as well.

The Texans dealt their first and third-round picks to Arizona as part of the trade for Will Anderson, Jr. But they still have the first-rounder from the 2022 trade with Cleveland, as well as the Browns' fourth-rounder.

The third-round choice came to the Texans on Saturday in a deal with the Eagles.

The sixth-round pick was originally the Cowboys' and was sent to Buffalo, while the extra seventh-rounder came to town from the Saints.

The 2024 NFL Draf begins Thursday, April 25 in Detroit.

Table inside Article
ROUND
1ST (FROM CLEVELAND)
2ND
3RD (FROM PHILADELPHIA
4TH
4TH (FROM CLEVELAND)
5TH
7TH
7TH (FROM NEW ORLEANS)

