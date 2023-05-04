Texans now have 8 picks in 2024 NFL Draft

The Texans have eight picks in next year's NFL Draft.

Houston has a pick in every round but the sixth, with an extra selection in the fourth and seventh rounds as well.

The Texans dealt their first and third-round picks to Arizona as part of the trade for Will Anderson, Jr. But they still have the first-rounder from the 2022 trade with Cleveland, as well as the Browns' fourth-rounder.

The third-round choice came to the Texans on Saturday in a deal with the Eagles.

The sixth-round pick was originally the Cowboys' and was sent to Buffalo, while the extra seventh-rounder came to town from the Saints.