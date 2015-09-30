Texans o-line getting back to "full-strength"

The Texans offensive line is getting back to full-strength as Duane Brown and Brandon Brooks both practiced on Wednesday.
For Brown, it was his first day back after missing the past two weeks with a thumb injury. For Brooks, it was a positive after suffering an ankle injury on Sunday. Brooks left in the second quarter of the Texans' 19-9 win against Tampa Bay in the second quarter and did not return.
After practice, head coach Bill O'Brien was hopeful that the Texans offensive line would see the return of its regular starters for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
"I think we'll be back more towards full-strength," O'Brien said.
The Texans travel to Atlanta for their Week 4 matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at noon CT on CBS KHOU-11 and SportsRadio 610.