Texans own second overall pick, 11 total, in 2023 NFL Draft

The Texans will pick second overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

With Sunday's 32-31 win at Indianapolis, combined with the Bears loss at home to Minnesota, Houston owns the second overall pick by virtue of a 3-13-1 record. Because of a March 2022 trade with Cleveland, the Texans also own the Browns' first-rounder, which is 12th overall, as well as Cleveland's third-rounder. In all, they have 11 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday, April 27 in Kansas City.

The Texans have never picked second overall in the NFL Draft. They've owned the top pick a trio of times—in 2002, 2006 and 2014—and the third overall pick twice.

The pair of first-rounders, a second round pick, two picks in the third round, a pick each in the fourth and fifth rounds, and a quartet of sixth-round selections.