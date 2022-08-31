Following trade, Texans have these 11 Draft Picks in 2023

Aug 31, 2022 at 02:51 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

After Tuesday's trade with Minnesota, the Texans moved up a bit, but still have 11 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Houston's deal with the Vikings sent Defensive Lineman Ross Blacklock and a seventh-round selection north, while the Texans received Minnesota's sixth-rounder in 2023.

That means General Manager Nick Caserio and franchise now own a pair of first-rounders, a second round pick, two third-rounders, a pick in the fourth round and fifth round, and a quartet of sixth-round selections.

The additional first and third-round selections are from the March trade with Cleveland. All of the sixth-rounders are originally from other teams: the Giants, 49ers, Saints and Vikings.

The 2023 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 27 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Table inside Article
ROUND
1ST
1ST (CLEVELAND)
2ND
3RD
3RD (CLEVELAND)
4TH
5TH
6TH (GIANTS)
6TH (VIKINGS)
6TH (SAINTS)
6TH (49ERS)

