Following trade, Texans have these 11 Draft Picks in 2023

After Tuesday's trade with Minnesota, the Texans moved up a bit, but still have 11 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Houston's deal with the Vikings sent Defensive Lineman Ross Blacklock and a seventh-round selection north, while the Texans received Minnesota's sixth-rounder in 2023.
That means General Manager Nick Caserio and franchise now own a pair of first-rounders, a second round pick, two third-rounders, a pick in the fourth round and fifth round, and a quartet of sixth-round selections.
The additional first and third-round selections are from the March trade with Cleveland. All of the sixth-rounders are originally from other teams: the Giants, 49ers, Saints and Vikings.
The 2023 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 27 in Kansas City, Missouri.
|ROUND
|1ST
|1ST (CLEVELAND)
|2ND
|3RD
|3RD (CLEVELAND)
|4TH
|5TH
|6TH (GIANTS)
|6TH (VIKINGS)
|6TH (SAINTS)
|6TH (49ERS)