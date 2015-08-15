Texans QBs have solid preseason debut

"I think all three of us have had good training camps so that kind of translates over onto the field," Hoyer said. "There's been some good and some bad so we are learning from our mistakes and will keep doing the things we do well to improve our play."

O'Brien sees progress in the Texans red zone offense but wants to see improvement there and specifically in goal-line offense next week. On Mallett's first series, the Texans were unable to score from the San Francisco one-yard line despite five attempts by four different backs: Alfred Blue, Jay Prosch, Kenny Hilliard, and Jonathan Grimes.

"We'll have to look at it," O'Brien said. "We were in some big people groupings down there, and wer were in some smaller groupings. We'll have to look at it. Give San Francisco credit. They stopped us right there. In the end, we won the game, which was good, but we have to correct that part of what happened tonight, no doubt about it."