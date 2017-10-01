Texans shatter records in Week 4 win

The Texans shattered multiple records with their 57-14 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Houston scored the most points in franchise history (previous record was 45 points vs. Tennessee on 11/30/14) along with a team-best seven total touchdowns.
In the first half alone, Houston scored on 5-of-6 possessions for 30 points, the second-highest point total for a half in franchise history (34 vs. Indianapolis, 9/11/11) and the most under head coach Bill O'Brien.
"I thought we had a pretty good rhythm," O'Brien said. "I think that we were able to control the game right from the outset. We played, like I always talk about, complementary football. We turned turnovers into points, we got a big lead right away. If you could have a blueprint for how you want to play a game, that would be the way. You want to get off to a big lead and I thought we controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, for the most part. I give a lot of guys credit."
The Texans defense held the Titan to just two touchdowns, giving Houston a 43-point margin of victory, the largest in franchise history. Houston forced five turnovers (four interceptions and one fumble) for the first time since Week 12 of the 2008 season at Cleveland (11/23/08). The Texans four interceptions tied a franchise best record, a feat the team had not accomplished since Week of the 2006 season at Jacksonville (11/12/06).
"It was good for the defense," Benardrick McKinney said. "We came out ready to play and had guys flying around. Unbelievable job by Andre Hal getting two interceptions. Dylan Cole did a great job as well getting the pick-six. We just came ready to play and had fun doing it."
Deshaun Watson scored five total touchdowns, tying the most touchdowns in a game by a rookie quarterback in NFL history. Watson became the first rookie quarterback to throw for four touchdowns and rush for one since Fran Tarkenton in 1961. Watson completed 25-of-34 for 283 yards, four touchdowns, one interception and a 125.0 passer rating.
"It's always fun to score points," Watson said. "That's why we play offense. Every time we take the field, we want to go down and score points and score touchdowns. Made sure we did that. Being able to have all of the weapons on the field, it just makes my job easier. As long as I get the balls to those guys and they go make a play, then just keep it going from there."
The Texans 57 points were the most in a game by an NFL team since Seattle scored 58 in Week 14 of the 2012 season vs. Arizona (12/9/12). With the win, Houston improves to 2-2 and will next host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.
Check out the best photos as the Texans took on the Titans at NRG Stadium.