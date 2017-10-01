Texans shatter records in Week 4 win

The Texans defense held the Titan to just two touchdowns, giving Houston a 43-point margin of victory, the largest in franchise history. Houston forced five turnovers (four interceptions and one fumble) for the first time since Week 12 of the 2008 season at Cleveland (11/23/08). The Texans four interceptions tied a franchise best record, a feat the team had not accomplished since Week of the 2006 season at Jacksonville (11/12/06).

"It was good for the defense," Benardrick McKinney said. "We came out ready to play and had guys flying around. Unbelievable job by Andre Hal getting two interceptions. Dylan Cole did a great job as well getting the pick-six. We just came ready to play and had fun doing it."

Deshaun Watson scored five total touchdowns, tying the most touchdowns in a game by a rookie quarterback in NFL history. Watson became the first rookie quarterback to throw for four touchdowns and rush for one since Fran Tarkenton in 1961. Watson completed 25-of-34 for 283 yards, four touchdowns, one interception and a 125.0 passer rating.

"It's always fun to score points," Watson said. "That's why we play offense. Every time we take the field, we want to go down and score points and score touchdowns. Made sure we did that. Being able to have all of the weapons on the field, it just makes my job easier. As long as I get the balls to those guys and they go make a play, then just keep it going from there."