Texans Shop offering big discounts on gameday vs. Jaguars

Nov 24, 2023 at 11:15 AM
If you haven't locked in your tickets to the huge AFC South showdown between the Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend... you better hurry because gameday keeps getting better.

Tickets are available here.

The Texans Team Shop is turning Black Friday weekend into Battle Red Sunday with special deals on nearly everything in the store. 

All Texans fans get 20% off all items in the shop excluding jerseys. 

Season Ticket Members get 40% off all items in the shop excluding jerseys, although the standard 30% off jerseys Season Ticket Members get every gameday applies as always.

The Texans are dropping some brand new merch to celebrate Battle Red Day presented by Mattress Firm.

The Battle Red Collection shows off stunning all-Battle Red apparel. And the Pro Standard line repped by Andre Johnson and Petey Faggins is going to have some fans throwin' up the H when they find it under the tree this holiday season.

Plus you can still snag one of the hoodies rocked by Jordan Chiles as she prepares for Paris 2024!

