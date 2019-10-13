Texans stare down adversity and triumph at Kansas City

Watson, who was picked off twice in the end zone at Arrowhead Stadium, shrugged off the mistakes and still tossed a touchdown, ran for two more, and completed 30-of-42 passes for 280 yards in the 31-24 victory.

"We kept fighting," Watson said. "We kept pushing. We kept encouraging. That's the biggest part of this locker room: everyone is always fighting until the end, regardless of what the score is saying. We kind of don't even look at the scoreboard. We play 60 minutes and we play every play."

Watson found receiver DeAndre Hopkins nine times for 55 yards on Sunday, and also hit him for a 2-point conversion in the fourth quarter. The duo connected on 4th-and-3 with less than two minutes remaining. They picked up eight yards on the play, and were able to line up in victory formation on the next two plays.

"We've been battle-tested before," Hopkins said. "So no one panics on this offense."

The defense came up huge in the win as well. Pat Mahomes started 22 games before facing the Texans, and the Chiefs averaged 34.5 points per game. Only one other team had held Kansas City to less than 26 points in those previous matchups.

After allowing 17 first quarter points, Mahomes and Kansas City mustered just seven more in the final three quarters.