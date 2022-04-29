Texans still have 11 picks remaining in NFL Draft

The Texans entered the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday with 10 picks.

When first round ended, they'd added two more players, and still had 11 picks to go.

For the second time this week, General Manager Nick Caserio dealt draft picks, sending the 13th overall selection to Philadelphia, and receiving the 15th overall pick, as well as a fourth-rounder and two fifth-rounders.

Caserio, who'd picked LSU cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr. third overall, selected Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green with the 15th pick.

The second round of the NFL Draft starts Friday evening at 6 p.m. CT, and the Texans have one pick in that round. They have a pair of third-rounders later that night.

"We were kind of looking at a couple of different scenarios," Caserio said. "Both going up and going back, maybe a few slots. We got there at 13 and Philly wanted to come up. We ended up picking up three extra picks: the fourth plus the two fifths. We thought for moving two spots, it made sense to do."