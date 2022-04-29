Texans still have 11 picks remaining in NFL Draft

Apr 29, 2022 at 12:13 AM
The Texans entered the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday with 10 picks.

When first round ended, they'd added two more players, and still had 11 picks to go.

For the second time this week, General Manager Nick Caserio dealt draft picks, sending the 13th overall selection to Philadelphia, and receiving the 15th overall pick, as well as a fourth-rounder and two fifth-rounders.

Caserio, who'd picked LSU cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr. third overall, selected Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green with the 15th pick.

The second round of the NFL Draft starts Friday evening at 6 p.m. CT, and the Texans have one pick in that round. They have a pair of third-rounders later that night.

"We were kind of looking at a couple of different scenarios," Caserio said. "Both going up and going back, maybe a few slots. We got there at 13 and Philly wanted to come up. We ended up picking up three extra picks: the fourth plus the two fifths. We thought for moving two spots, it made sense to do."

Earlier this week, Caserio and the Texans traded a sixth-rounder (183 overall) and a seventh-round pick (245) overall to New England for the 170th overall pick, which is in the fifth round.

Table inside Article
ROUNDOVERALL SELECTION
1ST3 - LSU CB DEREK STINGLEY, JR.
1ST (PHILADELPHIA)15 - TEXAS A&M OL KENYON GREEN
2ND37
3RD68
3RD (SAINTS)80
4TH (VIA LIONS THROUGH BROWNS)107
4TH108
4TH (EAGLES)124
5TH (EAGLES)162
5TH (EAGLES)166
5TH (VIA BUCCANEERS THROUGH PATRIOTS)170
6TH (PACKERS)205
6TH (VIA 49ERS THROUGH JETS)207

