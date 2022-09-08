Texans surprise families in First Responder Appreciation Night

The Houston Texans and Community Coffee, the team's new Official Coffee, hosted a special night of dinner, bowling and games at the Palace Social for families and children impacted by the loss of a parent who served as a Houston-area first responder.

"Hopefully this means something that they can get out, enjoy the night bowling, arcading, doing all these things and having fun," Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair said.

During an evening of dinner, bowling and surprises, families were joined by McNair, Vice President of the Texans Foundation Hannah McNair, Texans players Chris Moore, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Jeff Driskel, Adedayo Odeleye, Texans Legends, TORO and Cheerleaders.

All families in attendance were also surprised with tickets to the home opener against the Indianapolis Colts on September 11.

"We get to say thank you to families for what they've done, law enforcement officers, first responders for the ultimate sacrifice they have given for all of us so we can be here," Hannah McNair said. "We just want to say thank you."