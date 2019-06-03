Texans Top 100: Houston Texans YMCA opens in Third Ward

In 2011, the Houston Texans YMCA opened its doors to the Third Ward community. Seated on nearly five acres of land, the Houston Texans YMCA boasted a brand-new a conference room, community room, gymnasium, group exercise rooms, cardiovascular fitness center, youth activity center, teen center, sports fields, playground, pool pavilion, outdoor pool and family spray park. The YMCA's welcome center was dedicated to the late Quentin R. Mease, founder of the South Central Family YMCA in 1948.

Plans for the new YMCA were first announced on March 25, 2008 with a groundbreaking ceremony held in December. Texans late founder, chairman and CEO Bob McNair (1937-2018) and his wife, Janice, helped cut the ribbon at the grand opening of the Houston Texans YMCA, the first YMCA in the country to be named after a professional sports team.

"I can't tell you how proud I am," McNair said at the 2011 opening. "Really, to have the Texans' name associated with the YMCA, an organization that I have such great respect for, I just think it's wonderful, and I know the great work they do in the community and that's what we're interested in doing. To be partners with them is very special."

Since it opened, the Houston Texans YMCA has grown to 4,500 members. More than 31 percent of members receive financial assistance for membership, in part supported by the Texans, while 87 percent of the youth served are on free or reduced lunch. This summer, thanks to support from gifts made in memory of McNair, all rising ninth graders will get free memberships to the Houston Texans YMCA and any Y in the city.

The Texans host an annual school supply drive at training camp each year for the YMCA and provide opportunities for youth from the YMCA to attend Texans games and training camp. Each year the Texans host an annual holiday party for youth served by the YMCA and a Christmas shopping spree with players. The Texans are strong supporters of the Houston Texans YMCA flag football program, volunteer monthly with kids in the child watch program and much more.

The Houston Texans YMCA has become an important part of the Greater Third Ward area, sitting along the MetroRail line and across from a new Houston Public Library location all of which provide important resources for the historic community.

Photos: Houston Texans YMCA opens in 2011

The Houston Texans YMCA opened in 2011 in Houston's Greater Third Ward area and provides camps, youth sports, teen leadership programs, aquatics, child care, outreach programs, scholarships and more for kids in the community. Check out some of the best photos since the YMCA's creation.

_M7V4764
1 / 50
_M7V4766
2 / 50
_MG_2849
3 / 50
_M7V4807
4 / 50
Houston Texans quarterback, Deshaun Watson, runs football drills with children at the Houston Texans YMCA on Thursday, June 14, 2018
5 / 50

Houston Texans quarterback, Deshaun Watson, runs football drills with children at the Houston Texans YMCA on Thursday, June 14, 2018

Michelle Watson / CatchLight Group; LLC/© 2018 Houston Texans. All rights reserved.
DSC_0048
6 / 50
DSC_0687
7 / 50
2017_1002_CD_YMCA_FlagFootball_0086
8 / 50
_MG_2836
9 / 50
DSC_5472
10 / 50
Texans Flag Event 18-10
11 / 50
Eddie Clarke/Eddie Clarke-two81.com
temp0010_HoustonTexansBreakfastwithSanta_122216_MCW--nfl_mezz_1280_1024
12 / 50
DSC_0170
13 / 50
2017_1002_CD_YMCA_FlagFootball_0064
14 / 50
Houston Texans quarterback, Deshaun Watson, runs football drills with children at the Houston Texans YMCA on Thursday, June 14, 2018
15 / 50

Houston Texans quarterback, Deshaun Watson, runs football drills with children at the Houston Texans YMCA on Thursday, June 14, 2018

Michelle Watson / CatchLight Group; LLC/© 2018 Houston Texans. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans quarterback, Deshaun Watson, runs football drills with children at the Houston Texans YMCA on Thursday, June 14, 2018
16 / 50

Houston Texans quarterback, Deshaun Watson, runs football drills with children at the Houston Texans YMCA on Thursday, June 14, 2018

Michelle Watson / CatchLight Group; LLC/© 2018 Houston Texans. All rights reserved.
DSC_5346
17 / 50
An image from the Aug. 28, 2018 Kickoff Luncheon event.
18 / 50

An image from the Aug. 28, 2018 Kickoff Luncheon event.

Zachary Scott Tarrant/Zachary Scott Tarrant ZacharyTarrant.com
temp0017_HoustonTexansBreakfastwithSanta_122216_MCW--nfl_mezz_1280_1024
19 / 50
DSC_4904
20 / 50
Houston Texans quarterback, Deshaun Watson, runs football drills with children at the Houston Texans YMCA on Thursday, June 14, 2018
21 / 50

Houston Texans quarterback, Deshaun Watson, runs football drills with children at the Houston Texans YMCA on Thursday, June 14, 2018

Michelle Watson / CatchLight Group; LLC/© 2018 Houston Texans. All rights reserved.
DSC_5342
22 / 50
Houston Texans quarterback, Deshaun Watson, runs football drills with children at the Houston Texans YMCA on Thursday, June 14, 2018
23 / 50

Houston Texans quarterback, Deshaun Watson, runs football drills with children at the Houston Texans YMCA on Thursday, June 14, 2018

Michelle Watson / CatchLight Group; LLC/© 2018 Houston Texans. All rights reserved.
DSC_0050
24 / 50
DSC_1459
25 / 50
DSC_0045
26 / 50
DSC_0235
27 / 50
DSC_0031
28 / 50
DSC_0198
29 / 50
Houston Texans YMCA Holiday Party at NRG Stadium
30 / 50

Houston Texans YMCA Holiday Party at NRG Stadium

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson
CR pics 060
31 / 50
_MG_3113
32 / 50
Houston Texans YMCA Holiday Party at NRG Stadium
33 / 50

Houston Texans YMCA Holiday Party at NRG Stadium

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson
_EF_0222 (1)
34 / 50
2017_1002_CD_YMCA_FlagFootball_0083
35 / 50
Houston Texans YMCA Holiday Party at NRG Stadium
36 / 50

Houston Texans YMCA Holiday Party at NRG Stadium

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson
NFL Grassroots Field Grant Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the Harriett and Joe Foster Family YMCA
37 / 50

NFL Grassroots Field Grant Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the Harriett and Joe Foster Family YMCA

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson
Houston Texans quarterback, Deshaun Watson, runs football drills with children at the Houston Texans YMCA on Thursday, June 14, 2018
38 / 50

Houston Texans quarterback, Deshaun Watson, runs football drills with children at the Houston Texans YMCA on Thursday, June 14, 2018

Michelle Watson / CatchLight Group; LLC/© 2018 Houston Texans. All rights reserved.
_M7V4897
39 / 50
IMG_0402
40 / 50
_MG_3202
41 / 50
_M7V4836
42 / 50
_MG_3109
43 / 50
_M7V4749
44 / 50
_M7V4814
45 / 50
_BB24192
46 / 50
_3MP7322
47 / 50
Matt Patterson/Matt Patterson
_M7V4739
48 / 50
_EF_0082
49 / 50
_M7V4767
50 / 50
