Texas A&M's Trey Williams to meet with Texans

Mar 04, 2015 at 08:26 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Running back Trey Williams hopes to find his way back to the city he says he loves.

"H-Town."

The Spring, TX native took part in Texas A&M's Pro Day on Wednesday, and said he'll soon meet with the Texans. Williams caught passes from former A&M quarterback Jameill Showers in front of 36 representatives from 28 teams in the McFerrin indoor practice facility. Williams wanted to showcase his versatility to NFL teams with his performance.

"I can play a lot of different positions," Williams said. "Wide receiver, kick returner, slot receiver, running back. I'm very agile and bring a lot to the table."

Williams (5-7, 193) declared for the NFL Draft after his junior season in 2014. He received an invitation to this year's Scouting Combine where he finished with the third fastest 40-time (4.49 seconds) among running backs. His decision to leave Texas A&M was arduous and one that was supported by head coach Kevin Sumlin.

"Trey is a guy who has tremendous quickness, tremendous feet," Sumlin said Wednesday. "As you saw today, he can catch the ball, great burst, lateral quickness. Has been our kick returner since the first snap that I got here, actually. He returned the opening kickoff against Florida. He's a confident young man – can play in the backfield, can catch the ball, and is a return guy. Just a really, really good football player and he's a guy who will work at it and is just a quality young man."

The 2015 NFL Draft takes place Thursday, April 30 to Saturday, May 2.

Twitter.com/DeepSlant

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

