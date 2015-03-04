Texas A&M's Trey Williams to meet with Texans

Williams (5-7, 193) declared for the NFL Draft after his junior season in 2014. He received an invitation to this year's Scouting Combine where he finished with the third fastest 40-time (4.49 seconds) among running backs. His decision to leave Texas A&M was arduous and one that was supported by head coach Kevin Sumlin.

"Trey is a guy who has tremendous quickness, tremendous feet," Sumlin said Wednesday. "As you saw today, he can catch the ball, great burst, lateral quickness. Has been our kick returner since the first snap that I got here, actually. He returned the opening kickoff against Florida. He's a confident young man – can play in the backfield, can catch the ball, and is a return guy. Just a really, really good football player and he's a guy who will work at it and is just a quality young man."