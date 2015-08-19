The DeepSlant on "Hard Knocks:" Manbags, Yorkies, and Lattes

Sometimes we'll have a chance to interview a rookie before he officially begins attending team meetings, for example, right after being drafted or signed.

Then, a strange phenomenon happens once O'Brien meets with him.

We may or may not affectionately refer to it (internally) as "Invasion of the Body Snatchers." No matter what question you ask, you get the same canned response about being a good teammate, being coachable, just trying to get better, making the team, or any combination of the above.

Here's an actual interview with a rookie after this sad, sad phenomenon occurred recently.

Question: How was your first day?

Rookie: Definitely exciting to be out here in practice with the Texans for the first time. I'm just trying to get better every day.

Question: How do you think you did?

Rookie: I thought I did pretty good, but I'm just trying to get better.

Question: What do you want to improve?

Rookie: Everything. Nothing specifically, just everything.

Question: Has anything surprised you?

Rookie: I wasn't going into it, expecting the worst. It's going into it just trying to have fun, learn, and get better every day.

Question: What's most important for you to focus on now?

*Rookie: Oh yeah, just everything. From the training room to the classroom to the film study, everything is just more detailed. I'm just trying to take it all in and use everything around here and just try and get better.

*

Sense a theme?

That's why sometimes I'll just talk to a player like (who's great by the way) about his socks. It's way more interesting and insightful.

TMI Moments

I could have done without seeing closeups of Vince Wilfork's sweat bubbling through his shoes or hearing the sounds of him filing dead foot skin in the locker room. I'll be sure to avoid standing on or around foot shavings near his locker now. Also, the discussion of what everyone wears under their football pants was funny but eww.

Jadeveon Clowney Montage

Set to cool music, post-microfracture surgery Jadeveon Clowney looks amazing doesn't he? Do you still flinch when anything approaches the vicinity of his right knee? I do! The preview for Episode 3 shows his glorious return to the field.

Fingers crossed that they show lots of footage of his first press conference and I get my first cameo. I'm getting a little tired of my friends and family asking me why I'm not on "Hard Knocks." That's because I'm not a player, a coach, or someone with a great Macho Man Randy Savage impersonation, ok?

Speaking of which, assistant strength and conditioning coach Sean Hayes does Rick Flair and supposedly an amazing Stone Cold Steve Austin. Make it happen, "Hard Knocks."