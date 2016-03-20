The #Harris100: Version 2.0

](http://www.houstontexans.com/news/draftprospectreport.html)

The Senior Bowl and the NFL scouting combine are in the books and we're less than two months away from the opening night of the 2016 Draft. As such, it's time to update the Harris 100 and as expected, there are a few changes.

I dropped six players out of the Harris 100, namely Penn State QB Christian Hackenberg who has struggled since his freshman season. He's the player with the biggest drop in the Harris 100, but not the only one who dropped out.

There were two players that I left in the Harris 100 and I can almost guarantee that neither will be drafted in his respective spot. Notre Dame ILB Jaylon Smith and Auburn OT/OG Shon Coleman suffered injuries that will truly impact each player's eventual draft slot. But, I decided to rank them based on being 100% healthy because I don't have a clue as to what the medicals could mean down the road.